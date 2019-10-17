Celavi works towards a double

Cevali was on the training track yesterday morning when, with race jockey Louis-Philippe Beuzelin on the reins, she disposed of the 600m in a flashy 36.6sec.

Celavi had, on Sept 19, produced an awesome show to run her rivals ragged in her first and only trial at Kranji.

Trainer Michael Clements knew she was ready and, a fortnight later, he sent her to the races.

Punters were also in the know. They had seen the trial and were confident she would run a good race on debut.

What they didn't reckon was just how easy she would make it all seem.

Indeed, in that debut some 13 days ago, the filly was in her element.

Taking on the boys in that 1,000m "scurry", she was tardy out of the gates but soon her rivals were eating her dust as she threw back dirt on all who made the mistake of getting too close to her.

Celavi was, on the day, a filly on fire and there was nothing the others could do about it.

She had to share the lead for some distance after the start but such was the way she strode out that punters were shouting her the winner long before the furlong mark.

She would win by three lengths - going away.

The three-year-old will line up with 13 others in the last race on Sunday. Is she ready to do another demolition job on her rivals?

It was a neat piece of work. No fuss. No drama.

We reckon a race-to-race double is well within reach.

Also impressive on the training track yesterday was Muraahib.

And, judging from his workout, he too looks well on the way to a racing double.

Alysha Collett was the pilot in that workout and, with her showing the way, Muraahib stopped the clocks at 38.0sec.

A last-start winner, Muraahib is shaping up to be a prolific moneyspinner for the Oscar Racing Stable.

Until that win on Sept 15, the five-year-old had already paid for his feed and lodging with money from a second and third placing.

This one's headed for the bigtime. He meets some classy ones in Race 8 on Sunday. Just to name a few, there's Webster, Lim's Samurai and Elite Power to contend with.

Collett, who can make the weight of 51kg, will don Oscar's easily recognisable yellow and blue silks in the 1,400m race.

It won't be a walk in the park for horse and rider, but it also wouldn't come as a Sunday surprise to see her steer Muraahib to victory.

Another one who looks good for a win on Sunday is the ever-consistent Bold Thruster.

He was all business on the training track where he did two gallops, clocking 40.9sec for the first sprint over the 600m and 34.4sec for the second spin.

Connections must still be smarting over that last-start defeat by Grand Koonta late last month and they'll be eager to see him get things right this time.

You can bet, he'll have plenty of admirers in the fifth event. If you haven't yet joined his fan club, do it now.