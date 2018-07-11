Celebration Rock looks hard to crack in Race 8

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(12) SECOND TO NONE raced in a feature over this trip and made no show. She should go much better here though.

Watch the betting on (6) FROSTY PRINCESS and (9) MOCHA ROSE. Both should enjoy it.

(5) EASY GINGER can show more this time round.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(5) EUPHORIC made eye-catching progress in his second start at Greyville and should relish the longer trip here.

(3) PODCAST finished well ahead of (1) INAUGURATION and (4) STREAM AHEAD and was not disgraced in a feature race. He should be right there.

(2) MARCHINGONTOGETHER won well here last.

(8) RUNAWAY GAL can't be discounted either.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(11) HOLY LAND is getting the hang of things and, after finishing runner-up behind older runners in his last two starts, can win in what looks the right race.

(8) SHARPE'S EAGLE is getting better as well and is another older horse that could trouble him. He now has a better draw.

(1) NINJINSKY'S SON keeps running well here but has a wide draw this time.

RACE 4 (1,950M)

(6)WEALTHY suddenly impressed last time out and the addition of blinkers looks to have done the trick.

(7) BALLYMAINE ran a cracker in the Derby and, if not minding the drop in trip, should prove dangerous.

(2) MALINGA was making his local debut when third. He should prefer turf .

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(12) PEARL TIARA ran a cracker in a trial from a wide draw and was also given a wide barrier in a feature and not disgraced. She'll have a big say back in maiden company.

(14) SAIL INTO THE SUN was a big improver over this trip on the Poly last time. If she can confirm on turf she could give (12) PEARL TIARA a tough time.

(1) ADORNED BY BEAUTY is back over a suitable trip.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(8) SENTIDO looks the form choice but is dropping in trip. He is well drawn and is a youngster with scope.

(13) NAUTICUS was running on nicely at Greyville last time out. If not minding the switch to turf ,could be the value bet.

(14) ROYAL KAITRINA is knocking at the door but now takes on males.

(6) WASHINGTON SQUARE can keep on improving.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(2) VALEDICTORIAN is lightly raced but has shown good potential. He is officially racing after a rest but did show in a barrier trial that he is the one to watch for improvement.

(1) DI MAZZIO is talented but things went wrong and he was rested. Watch him improve.

(5) PATA PATA could be anything on local debut.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

(9) CELEBRATION ROCK duelled it out with Double Deluxe in a barrier trial and it was promising runs from both. Celebration Rock is an Aussie import that could be a decent sort in the making and he rates as the one to beat.

(13) STONE TIGER shows good pace but needs to improve on his only run at this venue.

(1) PANTSULA is knocking at the door.