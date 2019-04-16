Champion's Way stays unbeaten for fifth time

Champion's Way maintained his unbeaten record at Sha Tin on Sunday, as he claimed a fifth success under jockey Joao Moreira in the Class 2 Topaz Handicap over 1,400m.

But, on rain-softened ground, the task was not a straightforward one for the 1.8 favourite or his jockey.

When the talented Good Standing kicked clear at the top of the home straight, the John Size-trained rising star had work to do.

"He proved once again that he's a really nice horse," said Moreira, after Champion's Way had dug deep and raced past his John Moore-trained rival to a 11/4-length success.

"Every time that he's put into a new situation, he's just coped with it. That proves that he's got a good heart in him.

"You wouldn't think he was coming to win at the 800 (metres), he was actually testing my fitness but, when we approached the 300 (metres), I could feel like I was going to get there - to beat a good horse, too.

"And he was snaking around as well in the last 100 metres, he moved out and I wasn't sure what he was going to do.