Champion's Way stays unbeaten for fifth time
Champion's Way maintained his unbeaten record at Sha Tin on Sunday, as he claimed a fifth success under jockey Joao Moreira in the Class 2 Topaz Handicap over 1,400m.
But, on rain-softened ground, the task was not a straightforward one for the 1.8 favourite or his jockey.
When the talented Good Standing kicked clear at the top of the home straight, the John Size-trained rising star had work to do.
"He proved once again that he's a really nice horse," said Moreira, after Champion's Way had dug deep and raced past his John Moore-trained rival to a 11/4-length success.
"Every time that he's put into a new situation, he's just coped with it. That proves that he's got a good heart in him.
"You wouldn't think he was coming to win at the 800 (metres), he was actually testing my fitness but, when we approached the 300 (metres), I could feel like I was going to get there - to beat a good horse, too.
"And he was snaking around as well in the last 100 metres, he moved out and I wasn't sure what he was going to do.
"It was tough to ride but an easy win in the end!" - HKJC
