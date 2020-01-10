By Chance looks set for hat-trick in Race 9

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(12) CORNISH POMODORO was all at sea when closing in rapidly on the well-backed Kay Tee Perry on debut and will know more about it now. The one to beat.

(4) TREND MASTER has been threatening and won't go down without a fight.

(5) LATEST CRAZE, (14) NU BELLE and (6) PSYCHO KING could get into the tierce.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(8) ASHANTI found support on debut and ran accordingly, showing pace before tiring late. She would have come on since and could prove too hard to peg back.

(1) LILAC SENSATION returns from a rest during which she would have strengthened, so could pose a threat with improvement likely.

(2) BAD HABIT would also be putting his hand up after three consecutive seconds.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

After a brilliant victory in the Dingaans this course and distance, (4) SHANGO looks hard to oppose.

Only serious contender is (1) APPROACH CONTROL, who is no slouch and is looking to capitalise on a below-form performance of the favourite to take honours.

(2) IN CAHOOTS and (6) INDY GO are respective back-ups for above stablemates and could make the tierce.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(7) STUCK ON YOU finished behind the well-related (5) THOMAS HENRY (supported) on debut and improved with that experience to finish ahead of the well-bred stable companion (2) ERIK THE RED the following outing. With further progress, she should be competitive in receipt of weight.

Respect any market support for newcomers (1) ATKINSON GRIMSHAW, (6) TIMES NEW ROMAN and (8) TRIPPIN THE STARS.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(4) DIORAMA was runner-up in her last two starts and challenges (5) MARTHA, who is on the up. Both are having their peak runs and should be in the shake-up.

The former's stablemate (15) ACORN VALLEY is improving with racing and must be considered.

(1) VARQUERA found obstacles last time out and could turn it around with a problem-free passage.

(6) GREY FLYER could enjoy the extra distance.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(1) FLOWERSCAPE and (6) AL'S MY DADDY make most appeal on exposed form. The former is more experienced than most, which will stand him in good stead.

(3) ANECDOTE and (10) PANNINGTON are improving. They are closely matched and likely to be in the mix with further progress.

RACE 7 (2,000M)

Stable companions (9) GHALYOON and (7) NIMITZ needed their last runs as geldings and would have come on but the latter has a wide draw to over-come.

(8) ARMINIUS should be at peak fitness but has a wide draw as well.

(1) BINKY should relish this distance and could get into the mix.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

Big guns collide. Equus champ (1) KASIMIR won't be fully tuned but needn't be under favourable conditions and should run well fresh.

(3) PACIFIC TRADER will behard to peg back though and can play a leading role after a winning seasonal comeback.

(2) CHIMICHURI RUN is closely matched with that rival on their Computaform Sprint meeting.

Consistent (4) BOLD RESPECT is capable of upstaging them.

RACE 9 (2,000M)

(4) BY CHANCE has come on well. She has won her last two starts this course and distance and has a bright chance of completing a hat-trick.

(1) GREEN TOP is running close-up and won't go down without a fight.

(6) KEEP SMILING will run on if covered till late.

(8) POMANDER is still maturing and could get into the reckoning.

RACE 10 (1,800M)

Stablemates (6) BELGARION and (13) NEXUS are in winning form and should also be competitive.

(1) EYES WIDE OPEN should strip a fitter horse, so could have a say.

The same applies to (5) DYNASTY'S BLOSSOM, who pleased on her reappearance.

(4) CHARLES has come on after being gelded and is capable of playing a role, too.

RACE 11 (1,000M)

(3) DONDERWEER beat (4) LAND OF THE BRAVE (3.5kg better off) by 0.5 lengths but is 3.5kg worse off this time and could battle to confirm.

(1) MR WHATSON was not striding out last time out but should be right there.

(2) BENJI has been sparingly raced but races fresh and could win it.

(9) PILLAROFTHEEARTH is running close-up and should give another honest showing.

RACE 12 (1,800M)

(3) FRONT AND CENTRE is back to her best and will be hard to hold out.

(8) QUEEN SUPREME has the form and ability to pose a threat.

(6) SNAPSCAN made light work of a few of these rivals when winning a track-and-trip Grade 3 last start.

(1) MIYABI GOLD and stable companion (5) SILVANO'S PRIDE should get closer to that rival on these terms, though.

RACE 13 (1,160M)

(1) SARAH should be a hot favourite to take the Swallow Stakes. She is well in, distance-suited and looks to get away from the rest.

(6) GIN FIZZ and stable companion (2) TALLINN will be running on in the latter stages but could be outpaced.

(10) TROPIC SUN has ability and, even though 4kg less on her back, may not be ready for this.

RACE 14 (1,600M)

This "Clash Of The Titans" has the makings of a classic.

Star miler (3) SOQRAT and stablemate (4) HAWWAAM have done little wrong and should be involved.

(1) DO IT AGAIN (had excuses) and (2) RAINBOW BRIDGE are entitled to improvement after pipe-openers in the Green Point, which was won impressively by rising star (5) VARDY, who will have to raise his game again to get the better of (6) ONE WORLD.