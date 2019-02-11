Chance ride hands Krisna a Rush

Autumn Rush (Krisna Thangamani) bounces back to his best in the Kranji Stakes B last Friday.

It's not often that he gets to see his name in lights.

So it was, you couldn't blame Krisna Thangamani for feeling on top of the world after the last race on Friday night.

He had, after all, just steered home Autumn Rush to win the Kranji Stakes B sprint over the 1,200m and, for him, it seemed like he had won the lottery.

Then again, the victory sort of fell into his lap whenthe horse's regular rider Simon Kok left recently to hone his skills in Tasmania.

Kok had ridden Autumn Rush to three of his five previous wins, going back to January of 2017.

On the lookout for a jockey who could help take some weight off the horse's allotment of 59.5kg, trainer Steven Burridge thought:

"Why not Krisna? He had a three kilo claim and the kid could ride."

So, Krisna was legged up on Autumn Rush and the rest, like they say, is history.

Off to a good start, Krisna got his mount into a nice spot, just off the lead, and he guarded it jealously.

How was he to know that a forward spot was going to be the best place to hold?

As it turned out, at the 750m a most unfortunate thing happened.

Dance In The Wind went amiss. He was pulled up and several of the midfielders and backmarkers paid the price, losing lengths when having to take evasive action.

Luck clearly on his side, Autumn Rush quickly disposed of Special King when they straightened.

And when Webster and Viviano came into the fray, Krisna kept Autumn Rush on an even keep to hold them off.

"The kid rode him well," said Burridge.

"With four seconds and three thirds, Autumn Rush has been ultra-consistent and he loves the Polytrack. I'm glad to see him win another one.

"It is always nice to get a bit of relief off his back. That's why I like to put apprentices on him, and in general," said the Australian handler.

Krisna, who does not ride often for Burridge, was only too pleased to oblige when the call-up came.

He said he sat on Autumn Rush for the first time in the race itself, but the perfect parade ring instructions coupled with a good dose of luck in the running kept his good 2019 run going.

"This is my third winner (after Einstein's Cross and Jumpin Jack, both for Le Grange) for the year. It's good for me," said Krisna who was formerly based in Kuala Lumpur before coming over in 2017.

"I've never ridden this horse before so I just listened to the trainer's instructions which were to use his good gate to follow close to the speed.

"I got a lot of luck when they all went out wide and I was left alone. After that, it was very easy for me to go alone to the line."

Autumn Rush continues to be a handy moneyspinner for connections having now taken his prizemoney close to the $370,000 mark.