Changing Seasons set to bloom again

RACE 1 (1,200M)

11 SEVEN SEAS found no support on debut but did well to finish third. She finished two lengths ahead of 7 KISUMU, who now has blinkers fitted. Watch the newcomers, especially 13 WISTERIA WALK and 12 THE LADY IS MINE. 2 AZIRI SUN drops in distance but, with blinkers on, will be sharper. 1 BRITANNIA QUEEN is running close-up and shouldn't be far off. 3 CASTLE GATE is starting to show.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

Only six runners but a good race. 1 AFROSTAR is back to his best and could double up at this track. 3 PRETTY PENNY is best over this distance and should contest the finish. 5 DOUBLE 'O' EIGHT is running close-up and should again challenge. 2 ROUGE ALLURE is versatile and cannot be ignored. 4 LAWDY MISS CLAWDY and 6 TWELVE OAKS could pull it off.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

1 PIDGEON ROCK has been runner-up in his last four and deserves his victory. However, many are looking to take him on. 10 DARK TIDE showed good speed on debut and the form has been franked. 2 INSIDE POLITICS and 12 MINISTER WITHOUT have had to settle for second place in their last two starts. 4 ORCHID STREET has proven costly but drops in trip and could flash up. 7 JUNGLE BOOK has a shout if ready.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

6 EIGHTFOLDS LASS is on the up and, with a handy weight, should be hard to peg back. 2 SCENT OF EVENING gives her 5.5kg, while 1 I LIKE IT gives her 9.5kg. Both are useful but the task looks difficult. 3 STATE STAR has been running well and could get into the picture. 4 ELUSIVE BUTTERFLY has a money chance with 4kg claim.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

3 ELBI ran fairly after a rest and should improve further. Rates a decent chance. Similarly, 1 WINTER WATCH was ready to win before rest and showed she was in need of it last time out. Must go well now. 6 NAWAASI has matured and won easily last time out. She meets better company but needs to be included. 2 CASUAL WEAR drops in ratings and races for a stable that has been top form.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

9 PHILLYDELPHIA has ability but appears moody. If in the right mind, he could win a race of this nature. 1 BOUNDLESS DEEP claims 4kg and should be thereabouts. 3 DESERT KITTEN outpaced her field in her maiden win and could go in again. 5 MOGGIE BROWN beat 7 CLAREMORRIS (1.5kg better) by 1.25 lengths recently and either could take it. 10 COSMIC MIST, 6 QUEEN OF WAR and 8 LEVI LADY could earn.

RACE 7 (2,400M)

The Joe Soma yard has come well and 3 TIRZAN could add another to the run. 5 SNORTING BULL should be cherry-ripe and was coughing last time out. He should turn it around with 2 TOP SHOT on 1.5kg difference for 1.25 length difference. 1 BONDIBLU stays well but has a big lift in the weights.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

2 CHANGING SEASONS should be at peak fitness and ready to resume winning ways. 5 HIDDEN AGENDA has ability. Watch the betting. 6 SAMMI MOOSA has shown consistent form. 1 LASAIR comes off a maiden win and tackles stronger. 10 WINTER CRUSADE could pop up.