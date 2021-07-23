Chansonette gets chance to double up

RACE 1 (1,000M)

This is not a strong field. If the two newcomers by Rafeef - (6) MANAAJIM and (8) SHIMMERLINDT - attract any money, they could have the race to themselves.

Of those that have raced, (1) QUICK RUN should prove the best.

(3) ALMALFI COAST and (2) COUNTRY MILE can be included in the quartet.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(10) WHO'S THAT STAR showed good improvement with blinkers with a runner-up spot in his second start. The gelding should go close with (7) MARACA GINGER, who finished fourth in the same race.

(4) BRIEF CRUSADE was not striding out last start and should do a lot better.

Watch for support for newcomer (8) PRINCE OF FIRE.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(2) FINAL MOVE and (3) INTREPID finished behind (1) DANILO DANILOVITCH over 1,000m last start. They renew rivalry with their conqueror on 2kg better terms and could turn the tables over this trip.

(4) ON THE ROAD AGAIN is also weighted to get closer and will enjoy this sterner test of stamina with improved fitness.

Watch the betting on the two well-bred newcomers, (7) SENSO UNICO and (8) SHAPE OF MY HEART.

RACE 4 (1,160M)

(5) BOWIE was runner-up in his last five starts over further. The addition of blinkers could sharpen him up over this trip.

He receives 3.5kg from (1) PORTICO, who also had to play second fiddle in his last two starts and could go one better. (7) TUSCAN WINTER was narrowly beaten in his post-maiden and had (1) PORTICO behind him.

(3) BATTLEOFTRAFALGAR was not striding out last time and could resume honest ways.

(4) CROWN GUARDIAN is not out of it.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(2) CHANSONETTE knew her job on debut, winning well. That form has been working out well. She should have more to offer and could remain unbeaten.

Last-start winners (1) AREA FIFTY ONE, (4) PAM'S PRINCESS and (5) VERONIQUE have the benefit of experience but will need to take a big step forward to follow up on their successes.

(7) DO SI DO caught the eye on debut over this track and trip, running on well after a slow start. She is 3kg better off with the winner and would have come on for the experience. She could pose the biggest threat.

RACE 6 (1,160M)

(1) SEA VIRESCENT appears a difficult ride. He is sporting blinkers. If they do not have an adverse effect, he could win fresh.

(8) CERTIFIABLE beat (5) LUCY IN THE SKY narrowly last time and is 2.5kg better off, so should confirm.

(7) SUCCESSFUL SECRET could hold off (2) COUNTRY SQUIRE on their last meeting.

(4) WRITTEN IN STONE disappointed last time but could find honest form.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(1) ARCTIC ICE has gone close to opening her account in recent starts. She is likely to play another leading role.

It could also pay to follow the progress of the improving (2) SUNLIT PATH, who took another step forward in her development when second in a work riders' race over the track and trip last time.

Youngsters (4) CRACKLIN' ROSE and (6) TRIP TO IRELAND are still learning their trade and could improve to pose a threat to those rivals.

RACE 8 (2,000M)

(1) MARIPOSA and (3) LUCKY SHAMROCK fought hard last time but were narrowly beaten. Mariposa finished a nose in front.

(5) AMPLIFY was over 41/2 lengths behind them but needed the outing and could come on.

(4) INTERCITY and (2) MUNABADHA cannot be ruled out in this company.

RACE 9 (1,000M)

(8) GEM KING was heavily backed when finding only an older, more-experienced rival too good on debut. He will be wiser to the task for that experience and should reward his followers.

Stable companion (12) TRANSACT is one of several well-bred newcomers who could pose the biggest threat.

(11) TIZONA, (10) NOTORIX and (6) TAKE TO WAR are, on paper, of particular interest and worth a market check.

(1) TRAVEL MASTER and (2) EMPIRE GLORY have been costly to follow. But, with experience on their side, they are capable of staking a claim.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

(1) BIG CITY GIRL is running well and over this preferred trip. She should make a bold bid.

Stablemate (2) ME TIME has pole position. Watch the form.

(4) SOUL OF WIT finished 21/2 lengths in front of (5) SEKHMET but is 2.5kg worse off. It could get close between them.

(6) FLORIDA KEYS is doing better and could get into the mix.

(8) SUDDEN BREAK could place.

RACE 11 (1,600M)

The well-bred (2) DYANNE has made marked improvement since blinkers were fitted. With further progress, she should fight out the finish.

(7) VERSAILLES has also improved with racing and is likely to have more to offer with the step-up in trip. Could pose the biggest threat.

Riding arrangements, however, suggest (4) JETRIX is the pick from the Justin Snaith yard, so must be respected.

(1) SACHA is returning from a rest but boasts form strong enough to make her presence felt, if fit enough to do so.

(6) JUST POWER is bred to get the trip and could get a look-in with a run under her belt.

RACE 12 (1,400M)

(6) SPICE MARKET ran below form last time but, if she settles, she could produce her best.

(1) ROUGE ALLURE should finish on a par with (2) CORDILLERA on their last meeting.

(7) SULTANAH should reverse form with (3) PATON'S TEARS on 3.5kg better terms for a neck defeat.

RACE 13 (1,600M)

(2) SON OF SILK has been costly to follow but had excuses when fluffing his lines over a shorter trip last time. He could could be worth another chance reverting to this distance.

(1) LORD MARMITE will also enjoy the step-back to this distance and could fight it out.

(4) BRANDY'NCOKE caught the eye when staying on from a long way back in his first start after being gelded. He could build on that to pose a threat.

(6) JEM ROCK and (3) PIKETBERG ALLEY have shown enough to play a role in the finish.

RACE 14 (1,400M)

(10) VERTIGO AGAIN impressed when winning on debut, after showing inexperience. She will come on.

Another who will improve after a rest is (2) SNOW SYMPHONY. Respect.

(1) CHLORIS is rarely far behind.

(3) TALLINN needed her last outing and could find best form.

(9) DANCE LESSON is maturing and could get into the action.

RACE 15 (2,400M)

(1) FOLLOW THE STAR just missed when running on late under a big weight over a shorter trip last time. Should go well again with the step-up in distance.

The progressive (2) ONE WAY TRAFFIC is likely to have even more to offer with this sterner test of stamina.

(4) HIGH MOON has given the impression he could be looking for further, so could also prove better than rated. He is trying this trip for the first time.

(6) ASSERTIVE POWER and (5) SUPER DUKE stay well enough to get into the picture under light weights.