Chariot Of Gold looks rock-solid

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(5) INVIDIA wasn't at all disgraced in the Nursery last start and should be hard to peg back here. Indeed, you could say Invidia is a standout in this opener.

(3) GUNNER RUNNER and (6) IRON HENRY performed well on debut and should come on with experience gained.

(14) YOUR PACE OR MINE is a talented first-timer who can surprise. So too, (12) WE ALL CHOMIES.

RACE 2 (1,500M)

(1) JUNGLE JANE has been knocking on the door recently and could get her just reward. She's up to the task.

(2) AZIRI SUN races in her new surroundings. Watch the betting on this filly.

(3) NOTQUITETHEREYET has a chance of getting there here.

(4) JAY BOMB should enjoy the extra. However, the last three horses mentioned are disadvantaged by their draws.

(5) WINNING QUEEN could make the frame.

RACE 3 (1,500M)

(1) AFRICAN ROCK needed his last run and had (2) CAPTAIN FLYNT nearly three lengths adrift. But the latter had his first run as a gelding and will come on heaps. However, this looks like a tricky race.

(12) ROYAL SIEGE is a two-year-old who ran on nicely on debut and the extra distance should suit.

(4) SWEET WILLIAM races in his new surroundings. Respect.

(11) BATTLE OF ALESIA can improve and could run a place.

(3) CAMPANILLA is now a gelding. Watch the betting.

RACE 4 (1,500M)

(2) GOLDEN LION and (5) SEA DANCE are on winning streaks. The former is looking for four straight and the latter is on a hat-trick. However, both could find (7) SHORTSTOP too strong on the day. He is ripe and ready to chalk up a sixth victory.

(4) PRIVATE RULER and (6) VARIMAX could get into the picture.

(3) FIRE AND RESCUE has in-and-out form but it could be "in" this time on sequence.

RACE 5 (2,400M)

(2) CHARIOT OF GOLD won full of running last time out and could double-up this course and distance.

(1) SENIOR LIZARD has ability and the 2.5kg allowance will help.

(6) WAR LEGEND is never far back and could go into those quartet bettings again.

(8) INDY ICE has matured now and could feature.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(3) MYTHICAL BOLT has been sparingly raced and could win on his track debut.

(1) BOLD COAST always gives a run for money and should contest the finish.

(2) STATE TROOPER has ability and, if ready after a rest, could get into the action.

The same applies to (4) COUNT TASSILO, who is more than capable.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(1) TOPMOST has found his form and holds (8) ROYAL CAVALIER and (2) SCOOP on their last meeting. He could go in again.

(5) BIG BLUE MARBLE has ability and races for his new stable. He could win fresh.

(3) THREE STARS is capable and could win on track debut.

(6) ROBBERG EXPRESS has a chance if finds true form.