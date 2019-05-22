Chatty Cathy can go one better from good draw

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(1) CAPRERA was an unlucky loser behind a highly regarded sort. It was his first run back home and after a break. Should go one better.

(2) LAND OF MYSTERY has been progressing and will be at his peak. He poses a threat over this suitable distance, especially with blinkers now fitted.

(8) DOUBLE GAMES is a youngster with scope. He can go close.

(12) LIQUIDITY, another juvenile, can show more.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(10) ITSAPLEASURE has shown promise in both starts and runs like she'll stay the longer trip. One to beat.

(3) SCARLET CHILL could be anything on her Poly debut. She brings fair West Cape form into the race.

(1) HEY JUDE is ultra consistent and looks ready to challenge for her maiden win. She has drawn well.

(5) RUBY SLIPPERS and (2) SAUCY BROAD can earn.

RACE 3 (1,900M)

(9) JER is having only her third start. She was not disgraced in her local debut as she was cut into and in any case would have preferred further.

(2) ANUCHKE'S WINGS failed over further on the turf but tries Poly and could improve after a rest. She is well drawn.

(8) ISIKHWAMI SAMI has been a handful at the start. Has the form to win.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

(5) ZANZIBARIAN is enjoying the Poly surface. He can score again.

(1) BLACKBALL won a nice race before a rest and has the class needed to follow up despite the big weight.

(3) PATHS OF VICTORY was not disgraced in a feature race last start. Can show the strength of that.

(2) WARFARER was just behind him and needs to be respected.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

7) HOPEFUL just needed her Poly debut and she was running on after a slow start there. Hopefully, she breaks on terms today.

(2) LADY ABIGAIL has been impressing (albeit in this division) and can complete a hat-trick of wins. She has not drawn as well this time.

(6) GIGLIO could be anything on the face of runs in stronger Highveld races but watch out.

(5) NETANYA and (1) SWEET PRESERVE have claims.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

(5) CHATTY CATHY was a good second to Lady Abigail in her last race. That form has been franked and she has a better draw this time, so must have every chance.

(3) ROY'S NOVICE is on a roll and make it four in a row.

(8) BOLD BEAUTY is a dangerous customer on her day. She can be hard to peg back when in front.

(4) CLARA can get better with time.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(7) GREAT DICTATOR is back over his best track and trip. And has a better draw and a top rider up. Can get it right again.

(3) PEARL OF SIBERIA is ultra consistent and would be deserving. He was second best last time and can go one better.

(8) HONDO is not one to take lightly with his 4kg claim. He is also holding form.

(2) BRAVO ZULU and (4) CONCEALED SECRET must be considered for money.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

(2) CALL ME WINTER takes a further drop in class. She was speedy earlier and has done well over this trip.

(3) NIKIYA is a youngster that impressed and is maturing. She could go in again despite a hike in rating.

(11) YAAS has secured a better draw and should be right there.

(1) TWEED VALLEY has fair form but drawn wide.