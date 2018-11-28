Chatuchak can score in Race 5 after being gelded

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(5) DUC D'ORANGE is highly rated and was backed accordingly on debut. He would have come on with that experience.

(16) VIA SALARIA was runner-up last time out on local debut with and, with improvement expected, could take some beating.

(2) NAO FAZ MAL and (12) SALT are also open to progress after being gelded.

(6) GIVE ME DYNAMITE and and (7) IN FULL POWER will have more to offer, too.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(6) HEMERO was rewarded for consistency for a last-start success over this trip. She faces a tougher task but is progressive and can defy a resultant penalty.

(2) ONTENDERHOOKS won a similar contest on her seasonal reappearance and will appreciate a return to competition against her own sex.

(1) LOVE SUPREME should finish closer to that rival on these terms.

(3) LEISURE TRIP can feature, too.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(3) ROCHESTER has improved with blinkers on and tried only late when finishing behind (2) ELUSIVE VICTOR last time out. The latter has the form to be competitive but has drawn widest.

(4) DUKE'S DOMAIN should be in the mix if effective this trip.

(5) DESTIN has shown improvement racing around the turn and could be the value from a decent No 5 gate.

(14) SHY GUY will improve.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(4) AU REVOIR and (5) TRAP QUEEN stand out on form and should fight this out. Preference is for the former who could have more to offer this trip.

(2) FASHION FORCE, (1) ANINA, (6) RUBY TWO SHOES and (7) RIVER INN have earning potential but must find improvement to challenge for top honours.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(1) CHATUCHAK has improved after a rest and being gelded. He caught the eye from a wide draw in a similar contest last start and, with further progress, could find the winner's box.

(3) MERAKI was rewarded for consistency with blinkers on last time out and should be competitive with the headgear retained.

(4) RIP IT UP and (7) BESTDAY OF MYLIFE are progressive and could get a look-in.

(6) VARDY could be anything.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(1) INTOTHELIMELIGHT is classy but faces a tough task over this trip with 62.5kg.

Stable companion (7) WESTERN ANGELL, as well as the Snaith-trained pair of (2) TOWNSHIP MELODY and (3) THE BOSTON ROS, will have more to offer with a drop in class.

(5) MISS KHALIFA and (10) TWIN FALLS are capable if reproducing their 2yo form.