Chau graduates in style

Marking the end of a decorated apprenticeship in emphatic style, Jerry Chau became the second-fastest graduate after Transcendent snared the Class 3 Gloucester Handicap over 1,200m at Happy Valley on Wednesday night.

Competing in his 639th Hong Kong race, the 21-year-old unfurled a clinical ride on the Tony Cruz-trained sprinter. He stalked the speed before taking command inside the final 100m, then gesturing jubilantly on crossing the line as his parents watched from the grandstand.

Under the existing 70-win graduation system, Matthew Chadwick holds the mantle as the fastest to reach graduation, taking 472 rides.

Matthew Poon tooks 650 rides and Vincent Ho 727.

"Amazing. Finally, today, to get 70 winners. I'm very, very excited," said Chau. "My parents have been coming to every meeting waiting for me to get to 70 winners and it happened now. I'm very excited.

"I've been very lucky to have the support of so many trainers and my boss (Douglas Whyte) gives me every opportunity. He has helped me improve very, very quick. It's amazing for this to happen. I'm looking forward to riding more winners." - HKJC