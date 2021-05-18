Chavez, Beuzelin, Kok suspended for careless riding

JOCKEY OSCAR CHAVEZ

Sentence: Two Singapore race days from this Sunday to June 5.

Offences: Careless riding on Sun Spear in Race 1 last Saturday. Near the 100m mark, he permitted his mount to shift inwards, when insufficiently clear of Auspicious Day, who checked. In Race 9, he permitted his mount Arion Passion to shift outwards near the 300m mark, when insufficiently clear of Yes One Ball, who crowded and checked. He was suspended one Singapore race day on each count.

JOCKEY LOUIS-PHILIPPE BEUZELIN

Sentence: Two Singapore race days, from this Sunday to Jun e 5.

Offence: Careless riding on Hadeer in Race 3 last Saturday. Near the 1,000m mark, he permitted his mount to shift inwards, when insufficiently clear of War Pride, who was carried inwards across the running of Shanti, who was checked severely. Chalaza, who was following, was consequently checked.

APPRENTICE JOCKEY SIMON KOK

Sentence: One Singapore race day, from this Sunday to the following Saturday.

Offence: Careless riding on Atlas in Race 6 last Saturday. Near the 1,300m mark, he permitted his mount to shift inwards, when insufficiently clear of Golden Flame, who checked.