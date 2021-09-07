Chavez suspended and fined
Jockey Oscar Chavez has been suspended for one Singapore race day and fined $3,000 over his handling on Captain Singapore, the first leg of his treble on Saturday.
He pleaded guilty to careless riding in that passing the 200m mark, he made insufficient effort to prevent his mount from shifting inwards when not clear of Lim's Wish, who had to check.
Chavez will miss this Saturday's meeting.
