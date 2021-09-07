Racing

Chavez suspended and fined

Sep 07, 2021 06:00 am

Jockey Oscar Chavez has been suspended for one Singapore race day and fined $3,000 over his handling on Captain Singapore, the first leg of his treble on Saturday.

He pleaded guilty to careless riding in that passing the 200m mark, he made insufficient effort to prevent his mount from shifting inwards when not clear of Lim's Wish, who had to check.

Chavez will miss this Saturday's meeting.

King Louis (No. 1) bouncing back to score his fifth win from 44 starts at Kranji on Saturday. He beat Free Fallin’ (No. 9).
Racing

King Louis is back

Related Stories

Go for Val Gardena

Inferno rages in second start in Australia

Zaki snares a rare treble

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING