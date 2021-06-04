Cheyne can make Warrior Bling shine

RACE 1 (1,500M)

(4) SEA EAGLE turned in an eye-catching performance over 1,400m at Greyville and should have made further improvement during a break.

(2) GLOBAL SECRET is best forgiven for her last run in which she finished fatigued on the Polytrack. Her penultimate start on turf entitles her the utmost respect.

(13) OFFICIAL SECRET finished ahead of her in that last run and also ran well on turf before that.

(5) GIMME A LULLABY, (6) FEDERICA and (7) LAZULI need to be taken seriously.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(5) ONE BITE AT A TIME, (14) ORGETORIX and (15) MR MASTER STARTER have interesting pedigrees and could attract support.

(2) VARISTOCRACY came in for support on his debut and showed decent potential. He should build on that even if switching to a straight sprint.

(1) LADOOSHKA made a fair debut at this course. He played up at the start and showed plenty inexperience, so should have come on.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(5) FIFTY FIVER and (9) SHESH BESH were second in their most recent outings. They appear the most likely to fight out the finish.

(3) CAPTAIN MIKE has a bit to find on Shesh Besh but could improve to pose a threat.

(11) THEFUTUREISBRIGHT and (7) GONNABEALRIGHT are likely improvers after fair introductions.

The well-related newcomer (10) SILENT WAR is bred to be useful. Watch the tote.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(4) SECRET GIVER is the form choice, certainly the ratings show him to be. He is taking quite a drop in distance but he may race fresh after a rest, so the shorter trip suits.

(7) SONJADOR has been a bit costly to follow but could score his overdue win, as he has gone closest at this venue.

(6) SANCTITY ran a nice race last time and finished ahead of (11) GIANTS CASTLE, who has scope for further improvement.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(2) CALL IT FATE and (6) GRAYSWOOD PINK ran improved races after a break and could build on that progress to play leading roles in the finish.

Jockey Greg Cheyne's decision to stick with Grayswood Pink is interesting, having partnered stablemate and likely improver (3) COSTA SMERALDA to a debut fourth.

(9) LOUIS' DIAMOND has shown promise in two 1,000m sprints. On pedigree, he should improve for the step-up to 1,200m.

RACE 6 (2,400M)

(10) DEPUTY MARSHALL made good progress when tried over this distance at Greyville last time. He has obviously matured and can open his account if the race is run to suit.

It could get close between (8) UPLIFTED and (2) KOOPA TROOPA. Both ran decent races last time and, interestingly, have previously also run well at Scottsville. Koopa Troopa has the better gate and perhaps more time to get going earlier and could turn it around.

Highveld raider (7) ROYAL MAZARIN found only one better last time. His overall form could be strong for the locals.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(1) VENI VIDI VICCI and (2) SON OF SILK were getting closer to shedding their maiden tags before their respective layoffs. Both should run well fresh.

(3) LEGITIMISE and (4) FREEDOM PARK are closely matched and have form and fitness to pose as threats.

Youngster (10) ONE DAY OR DAY ONE could also make his presence felt. He has been the subject of betting support in both starts.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(4) SHEELA could maintain her unbeaten record as she is drawn well for her Scottsville debut. She beat highly regarded males in the SA Nursery.

(12) HEAVENS GIRL won the fillies' equivalent in a faster time. If the going comes up soft, she could pose as a big threat.

(5) SOUND OF WARNING is also unbeaten in two starts. More importantly, she knows this track, having won a Grade 3 on local debut.

(9) UNDER YOUR SPELL is talented and better than her last run suggested.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

(2) RAZZLE DAZZLE EM deserves a winning break after three seconds from four starts, including two over this trip.

(1) GALIEK YO BABY has improved with blinkers. He has gone close twice racing from the front, so Gate 1 is a big plus.

Inexperience cost two-year-old (10) ZAMBAQ last time, when she was left behind too far. She should be better for this step-up in trip.

(3) OUR WORLD and (4) PRINCESS OF WINTER are consistent sorts.

RACE 10 (1,200M)

(11) GIMME A PRINCE won well enough to suggest he is talented. But he did show much inexperience against maidens and now meets a powerful field.

(10) GOOD TRAVELLER, unbeaten in three starts, could be hard to topple again, although he is trying a different track.

(12) AMBIORIX has sparkling Cape form and could be another strong runner for a stable that has been dominating feature races in this region. He is bred for more distance as well.

(8) BARD OF AVON caught the eye as one for the future when winning his debut.

RACE 11 (2,400M)

(1) WARRIOR BLING got going late for third in a Port Elizabeth feature. A three-point penalty and top weight of 61kg are unlikely to stop his winning ways in this class over a track and trip that suits. He gets top jockey Cheyne aboard.

(4) LETS BOOGIE BABY boasts solid form credentials at this level, so appears the most likely danger.

Frontrunner (2) MELIORA and stablemates (3) SAVANNAH BUDDY and (5) BIG THINKER could fight out for the minor placings.

RACE 12 (1,200M)

(4) TRUE TO LIFE has been campaigning well over 1,000m and should relish the longer distance again.

(10) VERNICHEY appeared a bit unlucky not to finish ahead of True To Life in the Grade 1 Computaform Sprint. She won a Grade 1 over this track and trip and should also prove a danger.

(14) SWEET FUTURE must have needed her last run when behind (3) SARAH, who is nearing her best form. Both need to be taken seriously.

RACE 13 (2,400M)

(1) UNIVERSE BOSS has caught the eye with strong finishes over shorter distances, so should relish the step-up.

(3) EXCEEDER improved to finish ahead of Universe Boss last time in soft going and is another with a leading role.

(4) FLY OVER is closely matched with that pair and should be in the mix again with improved fitness .

(5) STRIKE SPEED, (7) CAPE POINT, (9) CHASING MAVERICKS and (10) GLOBAL APPROACH could enjoy the step-up to this trip.

RACE 14 (1,200M)

Three-year-olds (2) VARS VICKY and (10) MK'S PRIDE have run some smashing races and could be the ones to catch. (16) BATTLE FORCE is unbeaten in his last five sprints and could fight it out.

Past Grade 1 stars (1) EDEN ROC, (11) KASIMIR and 2019 winner (3) CHIMICHURI RUN are top contenders.

RACE 15 (1,800M)

(1) ELUSIVE FORTUNE and (2) HEAVEN'S EMBRACE are closely matched on the form of a recent meeting over 1,600m. Elusive Fortune has won over this trip and in the soft, so is preferred.

The threats are last-start winner (8) FYNBOS and (7) ROSALIE RUNS, who are in good form.

RACE 16 (1,500M)

(2) SACHDEV is the class act in the race. If anywhere near his best, he looks the one to beat. He has run well after a rest and appears the stable-elect over (12) WILD COAST, who has had two runs after his break.

(3) CAPTAIN OF STEALTH should be super fit after running two crackers in a row. At the weights, he should hold out (13) CAT DADDY, who flew home to win after a rest and may have improvement to come.

The capable filly (4) JASMINE, who has been lightly raced, and the promising (9) MORE MAGIC must be respected.

RACE 17 (1,800M)

(1) TWICETHEQUALITY has run well at this level since shedding her maiden tag. A three-point drop in her merit rating should aid her cause.

(5) HALLOWEEN fits a similar profile and has scope to improve, so should be competitive from an inside gate.

Both have finished behind (3) HELEN'S BLUSH but are better off at the weights.

(4) REGINA ISABELLA and (6) KUNMING boast solid form credentials, too, but are drawn wide.