Chin, Saifudin suspended for careless riding

Jockeys Chin Chee Seng and Saifudin Ismail have been suspended for careless riding at Kranji on Saturday.

Chin received two Singapore race days over his handling of My Win in Race 9.

He turned his horse's head inwards shortly after the start, thereby crowding Kanthaka and Braced.

Both horses were severely checked onto My Horse, who shifted outwards marginally away from Bright Sun.

Chin is suspended until Nov 21, which covers two Singapore race days.

Saifudin, the rider of Red Roar in the same race, was suspended for one Singapore race day for permitting his mount to shift outwards near the 100m mark, while riding with the whip.

He was insufficiently clear of Just Stars, who steadied and lost the running the horse was entitled to.

His suspension is until Nov 15, covering one Singapore race day.