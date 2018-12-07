Chrome Yellow can win the gold medal

RACE 1 (800M)

(1) ANDREA who is a colt by Crusade will have jockey Greg Cheyne aboard and it's a good combination.

(2) LINDEN ROCK, from the stables of Tobie Spies, must be respected. This looks like his kind of race and could be coupled with Andrea for a quinella bet.

(3) WILD MOVE and (4) ALISA'S PEARL both from Gavin Smith's yard, must be respected.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(1) VOMANDLA does look the right one among the Western Cape raiders. This may not be her best distance but she could be a bit better than these rivals.

(2) REBEL WILSON always gives of her best but has yet to win. She could fight out the finish once again.

(3) HALLO ROSIE has a place chance.

(5) DESERT WANDERER returns from a break but could earn some money. Definitely one to include in those novelty bets.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(1) CHROME YELLLOW could prove to be the right one in this weak field. He has been a disappointment in that he has yet to win but that is surely to come. This could be the day.

(2) HARINGTON PORT makes his local debut and the turf is what he likes. He could finish in the money.

(5) LITTLE DRUMMER BOY found betting support last time out and could earn some money. Watch the betting.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(1) GREEN SEA is probably a lot better than what she showed last time out but does give weight away to all her rivals.

(2) TORTOLA can surprise on her local debut. A good run wouldn't surprise.

(3) RARE SPICE won nicely last time out and is improving.

(4) CURVED LIGHT is not out of it.

(8) STREET GAZE is consistent and could place.

(10) GUILTY PLEASURE improved with blinkers.

(12) THE BLUFF did win well and will try to follow up.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(1) COPPER TRAIL won well last time out and should go close once again. He does have a big weight to shoulder.

(2) VALENTINIK is capable of better and could upset.

(3) QUICK GLIMPSE is doing really nicely for trainer Alan Greeff winning twice already for him and she should go close once again although returning from a 105-day rest.

(4) AUTUMN RAIN makes his local debut.

(5) SILVER SPINE can win.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(1) PEPPER OAK may battle to beat some improving fillies but might play a minor role.

(2) SALTIRE is improving with each run is looking for her fourth straight win.

(3) VIA SACRA also has ability and won well on her local debut.

(4) STRAAT-KIND cannot be dismissed away easily and deserves respect.

(6) MARY O'REILLY looks to be talented.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(2) LOADSHEDDER has not won since being gelded but does have a winning chance in this line-up.

(3) MAVERICK GIRL is consistent and should contest the finish once again.

(4) STORY OF MY LIFE is battling to win but could earn some money.

(6) PROSPECT STRIKE is in good form and can go close once again.

(7) SMOKEY AFFAIR can place.

(8) PAPER TOWN and (9) RIVER CAM both have a winning chance this distance.