Chung Wah Spirit looks hard to catch

RACE 1 (1,650M)

3 PLAY WISE is winless from 16 starts. He's twice placed over 1,650m on the turf this season and, if he handles the dirt as expected, he'll be hard to beat.

6 BUDDIES has finished under two lengths off the winner in both his recent outings. He's nearing a win and his recent trial success on the dirt suggests that he will handle the surface on race day.

9 SPEEDY WALLY struggled at the rear. But he's a three-time winner over 1,650m. From the draw, he should sit more prominent in the run this time.

5 FLASH FAMOUS is next best.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

7 SWEETIE BARLEY gets the blinkers first time to sharpen him up and he's shown enough previously on the dirt to suggest that he was capable of breaking through.

4 MEHBOOB was impressive in a recent trial behind Refined Treasure and he appears forward enough to find himself in the finish on debut.

12 CORRE RAPIDO is the likely leader. He's a winner of his last two starts in dominant fashion. If he handles the class rise, he's right in this.

9 LUNAR ZEPHYR has struggled of late but he's not without claims.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

7 EXPONENTS may push forward to lead from gate 5. He'll make his own luck out in front and prove tough to reel in.

1 MAJESTIC ENDEAVOUR has placed in his last two starts. He's a contender in an open race with Zac Purton aboard.

10 THE HAPPY BUNCH improved sharply to run second on the dirt last start. He struggled before that but his latest performance commands respect.

5 OTOUTO has been racing well on the turf. He'll be thereabouts if he handles the switch of surfaces.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

4 COOLCELEB has gone to a new level since racing on the dirt. He's drawn to get every chance under Keith Yeung, who will be looking to guide him to his second win in three starts.

12 VERY SWEET ORANGE is the likely leader from the draw under Alvin Ng. He's capable of controlling the race and finishing on top.

1 VIVA COUNCIL comes into this off two consecutive runner-up efforts on the dirt and is a winner on the surface already this season.

7 EVER STRONG notched back-to-back successes on the dirt this season. He can return to form with a dose of luck.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

8 HOLY UNICORN has won four from six this season, including twice on the dirt. He loves the surface and, from the draw, he's the likely front-runner of the race.

2 GENERAL DINO is a winner of his last two starts and a third would not surprise. He'll relish the step-up to 1,800m and is the main danger.

1 KING'S MAN has been a perennial bridesmaid across his career but his narrow defeat by a neck last start rates him highly for this.

9 BUNDLE OF ENERGY is racing well and he can't be overlooked.

RACE 6 (1,650M)

5 GLORIOUS ARTIST gets Purton aboard in an attempt to break through for the first time this season. He's a two-time dirt winner who should enjoy the drop back to 1,650m from 2,000m.

7 ROYAL PERFORMER won well on the dirt last start. He'll need to handle the class rise.

3 RAGING BLITZKRIEG has finished runner-up on four occasions this season. He deserves a win and, under Joao Moreira, he should push forward to make his own luck.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

11 COBY OPPA went under as a short-priced favourite last start. He was run off his feet mid-race last start but he still managed to close off strongly for second. He's a winner on the dirt already and will get his chance to atone.

1 ENCORE BOY knuckled at the start in his latest. He picked himself up nicely to finish third and his best form is up to this.

5 JOYFUL MOMENTS gets the handy 5lb (2.24kg) claim from Wong. He might be able to get into the finish at odds.

RACE 8 (1,650M)

2 CHUNG WAH SPIRIT is chasing his third straight success. He'll find the front from the draw and prove tough to catch with Purton engaged.

7 PING HAI TREASURE broke through for his first win on the dirt two starts ago before finishing second in his latest. He'll be in the mix somewhere and there's every chance he scores another win.

9 FAMOUS WARRIOR finished second by a neck in his only run on the dirt this season. If he finds that form, he's right in this.

5 VOLPINO will be finishing fast from the back. He's a major player if he gets a race run to suit.