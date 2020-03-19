Churchill looks fighting fit

As always, there was not much action on the fast lane on a Wednesday for a Friday standalone Kranji race meeting, with most work already wrapped up.

Yesterday morning was no different. It was a sleepy morning.

But trainer Ricardo Le Grange woke trackwatchers up from their slumber when two of his entries for tomorrow night quickened up the pace a little.

And, yes, his Stewards' Cup candidate, last-start winner Churchill, certainly looked ship-shape when he went through his paces with race jockey Ryan Munger astride.

Not out to break any records, Churchill strode out leisurely over 600m on the Polytrack in 46.4sec. He looked ready for the $400,000 Group 2 feature over 1,600m in Race 8 tomorrow.

Indeed, it looks a bit of a tall order against the top echelon of Kranji, but Churchill is a horse on the up. With luck, he can upset all calculations.

The four-year-old ran second first-up over 1,200m on Feb 9, but stepped it up to win on Feb 28, by leading all the way over 1,400m despite jumping from Gate 14 of 14 runners.

Le Grange's Kranji Gold did a much quicker gallop, clocking 39.9sec, also with Munger aboard. He clapped on the pace from the top of the straight.

Kranji Gold is a chance in tomorrow's Race 6, the $300,000 Class 5 Div 2 event over the Polytrack 1,200m.