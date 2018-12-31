CK Ng and MM Firdaus suspended 3 months each

Aprentice jockeys CK Ng and MM Firdaus have been suspended for three months each for failing to ride with sufficient vigour and determination.

After taking evidence from Ng and Leslie Khoo, the trainer of Mate Story, Ng pleaded guilty to failing to ride to the satisfaction of the stewards in Race 8 on Dec 7.

The specifics of the charge being that between the 600m mark until near the 250m mark, he failed to ride with sufficient vigour and determination in an effort to improve his position.

When deciding on the penalty, the stewards took into account the nature of the charge, guilty plea, Ng's record, his personal circumstances and submission from Ng that he has been engaged to ride at Kranji tomorrow.

The stewards deferred Ng's suspension to Wednesday until April 1.

In the case of Firdaus, he also failed to ride to the satisfaction of the stewards when aboard the Mark Walker-trained Time Lord in the same Race 8 on Dec 7.

The specifics of his charge were that from near the 500m mark until approaching the 200m mark, he failed to ride with sufficient vigour and determination in an effort to improve his position.

The stewards also took into account the nature of the charge, guilty plea, Firdaus' record and his personal circumstances when deciding on the penalty.

Firdaus' suspension took effect from last Thursday and will carry on until March 26.