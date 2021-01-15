CK Ng disqualified for one year

Jockey Ng Choon Kiat has been disqualified for one year, with immediate effect until Jan 12 next year, over his handling of Golden Thunder in Race 8 on Saturday.

After taking evidence from Ng and trainer Jason Lim an inquiry on Wednesday, Ng was found guilty of a charge that he prevented or attempted to prevent his mount from running on its merits.

The particulars being:

1. Shortly after the start, he did unnecessarily restrain Golden Thunder, resulting in the gelding losing ground and settling at the tail of the field.

2. Near the 900m mark, he over-restrained his mount, resulting in the gelding losing more ground than necessary.

3. Approaching the 300m mark, he did check his mount after the gelding had improved close to the heels of Smash, when the opportunity was available to him to shift inwards into clear running.

4. Passing the 200m mark, he did unnecessarily check the gelding when starting to make ground, when the opportunity was available to him to shift inwards and continue to improve.

5. From the 400m mark until the winning post, he did fail to ride his mount out with sufficient vigour and determination.

Golden Thunder finished seventh behind Super Talent in the Class 5 race over 1,200m.

When deciding on the penalty, the stewards took into account the serious nature of the charge, Ng's record and his personal circumstances.

Ng was advised of his right of appeal.