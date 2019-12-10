CK Ng out for four race days

Apprentice jockey CK Ng has been suspended for four Singapore race days over his handling of Barbarian in Race 2 on Sunday.

He pleaded guilty to careless riding, for allowing his mount to shift inwards near the 200m mark , when not clear of Enforce. This resulted in Enforce having to be checked.

His suspension is from yesterday to Jan 12.

Jockey CS Chin's four-day suspension for careless riding on My Friends in Race 9 on Nov 22 stays, because he had not lodged his grounds of appeal as required under the racing rule.

Chin's suspension will be from Jan 2 to Jan 17, following the completion of his other careless riding suspension.

Jockey L Beuzelin's appeal against the stewards' decision and the three-day penalty imposed on him, after being found guilty of careless riding on Shepherd's Hymn in Race 2 on Nov 17, was dismissed.

He will serve his suspension from Jan 2 to Jan 12, following the completion of his two other careless-riding suspensions.