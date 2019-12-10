Racing

CK Ng out for four race days

Dec 10, 2019 06:00 am

Apprentice jockey CK Ng has been suspended for four Singapore race days over his handling of Barbarian in Race 2 on Sunday.

He pleaded guilty to careless riding, for allowing his mount to shift inwards near the 200m mark , when not clear of Enforce. This resulted in Enforce having to be checked.

His suspension is from yesterday to Jan 12.

Jockey CS Chin's four-day suspension for careless riding on My Friends in Race 9 on Nov 22 stays, because he had not lodged his grounds of appeal as required under the racing rule.

Chin's suspension will be from Jan 2 to Jan 17, following the completion of his other careless riding suspension.

Jockey L Beuzelin's appeal against the stewards' decision and the three-day penalty imposed on him, after being found guilty of careless riding on Shepherd's Hymn in Race 2 on Nov 17, was dismissed.

High-riding rookie Kok bags one in Victoria
Racing

High-riding rookie Kok bags one in Victoria

Related Stories

Nice treble for birthday boy Michael Clements

Hong Kong delivers another top show

Duric caps great year

He will serve his suspension from Jan 2 to Jan 12, following the completion of his two other careless-riding suspensions.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING