CK Ng's appeal dismissed, one-year disqualification stands

Jockey Ng Choon Kiat will be out of action until Jan 12 next year.

Jockey Ng Choon Kiat's appeal against the conviction and the one-year disqualification imposed by the stewards over his handling of Golden Thunder in Race 8 on Jan 9 has been dismissed.

His disqualification will be until Jan 12 next year.

The stewards had found Ng guilty of a charge for preventing or attempted to prevent his mount from running on its merits.

It was established that shortly after the start, he unnecessarily restrained Golden Thunder. This resulted in the gelding losing ground and settling at the tail of the field.

Near the 900m mark, he over restrained his mount, resulting in the gelding losing more ground than necessary.

Approaching the 300m mark, he checked his mount after the gelding had improved close to the heels of Smash, when the opportunity was available to him to shift inwards into clear running.

Passing the 200m mark, he unnecessarily checked the gelding, when starting to make ground, when the opportunity was available to him to shift inwards and continue to improve.

From the 400m mark until the winning post, he failed to ride his mount out with sufficient vigour and determination.

When deciding on the penalty, the stewards took into account the serious nature of the charge, Ng's record and his personal circumstances.