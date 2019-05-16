Clarton Super backs out of Kranji Mile, King Louis gets in

Clarton Super will not contest the $1.5 million Group 1 Kranji Mile on May 25 but his fans will still see him in action on that day.

The Tan Kah Soon-trained six-year-old is now being aimed at the $800,000 Group 1 Lion City Cup over 1,200m.

Taking over his spot in the Kranji Mile is the Ricardo Le Grange-trained King Louis, keeping the local contingent to eight to face the starter.

Making up the field of 10 will be two "invaders" from Hong Kong - defending Kranji Mile champion Southern Legend and Singapore Sling.

King Louis, who has a rating of 105 points, has been a regular money-spinner for Royalty Racing Stable.

A four-year-old, he has been outside the board on just three occasions in his 14 starts. Right now, his record stands at four wins, three seconds, three thirds and a fourth placing.

In total, he has banked in more than half a million dollars for his connections.

King Louis can stay till the cows come home and last September saw him triumph in the El Dorado Classic, which was run over the 2,000m.

As for the 1,600m on May 25, it should be right up his alley as it was the distance he ran in last year's Singapore Guineas when placed second behind Mr Clint.

The Group 1 Guineas is the other feature on May 25.