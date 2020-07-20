Clash of smart debut winners

An exciting clash of two impressive debut winners is in the offing at Kranji on Sunday.

Sweet Angeline and Knight Love are in top shape and are slotted in the same race - the $50,000 Class 4 (2) event over the Polytrack 1,200m.

The pair showed their strong intentions with winning gallops last Saturday.

The Ricardo Le Grange-trained Sweet Angeline caught the eye when she sped over 600m on 36.7sec with apprentice jockey T Krisna astride.

The Michael Clements-trained Knight Love had French jockey Louis-Philippe Beuzelin aboard when covering 600m in 37.6sec without raising a sweat.

Both horses also impressed in their recent trials.

Knight Love won with plenty in reserve. Sweet Angeline ran second behind Golden Flame, who has franked the form by going on to score on July 11.

That puts Sweet Angeline in good stead. The filly led all the way over the Poly 1,200m in the final race on April 3, before Singapore racing was disrupted for three months because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Knight Love also led throughout on Feb 14 over 1,200m on turf, in a smart 1min 10.14sec.