Class act La Bella Mia one to beat in Race 5

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(11) SPICY HOT could make a winning debut, so watch for any betting moves.

(7) CINDARELLABEAUTIFUL should improve. Must be considered.

(1) CINNABAR has run some fair races over this course and distance. Is drawn well.

(2) IZZE KLOTH is unreliable but not out of it.

RACE 2 (1,300M)

(8) MR PIGALLE showed promise on debut. Can go close.

(5) GIMME A RAINBOW is getting closer with each run. Could have won his latest.

(4) ANCIENT TIMES has been a disappointment since a good debut but must have a winning chance.

(2) WINTER CHORD returns from a lengthy break but could improve.

RACE 3 (1,300M)

(1) TIVOLI GARDENS was not beaten far last time. Surely has not made the trip to the Eastern Cape for the scenery.

(2) LOOKS LIKE MAGIC was not disgraced on her debut. Could do even better this time.

(7) RED BERRY made good improvement last time. Respect.

(8) CAPE JUBILEE has shown enough so far. Can consider.

RACE 4 (1,300M)

(3) PURPLE DIAMOND is doing well for trainer Alan Greeff. Could follow up on his last good win.

(4) THE HIGHWAY MAN tired late last week but could be the biggest threat.

(5) LETS PLAY BALL and (7) PHILOS could also get involved at the finish.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(2) LA BELLA MIA is a class act. Was not at all disgraced when fourth at Greyville last start.

(1) RACINE has won her last six starts. Clearly loves the Polytrack. She returns from a break but should go close to winning.

(3) MARY O' REILLY is a difficult ride, due to her hanging when under pressure. But she must be considered.

(7) MENDOCINO is consistent but has a tougher task.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(6) ESCAPE TO VEGAS, (7) WIND FINDER, (9) VALERIANA and (10) NANNA ANNA are capable of winning.

(1) NORDIC QUEEN and (2) O SOLE MIO make their local debut and should well run well.

(4) SLOANE is speedy, but is returning from a break.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

(4) AMERICAN PRINCESS disappointed on this surface last time. Her form before that was pretty good.

(9) QUICKSTEP LADY was not her best in her last few starts, but a break could have freshened her up.

(10) MANINGI INDABA disappointed last time but can win.

(1) PRINCESS KALISI has struck a purple patch. Has to be respected in her toughest test.

RACE 8 (1,300M)

Clearly the toughest race on the card, but stable companions (4) POMACEOUS and (5) THE MASTER would not be surprise winners.

(11) SELAILAI and (12) BYRIDGE also have a winning chance.