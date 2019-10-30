Class-dropper Hello Beauty to win for Moreira

Hello Beauty (No. 1), beaten by Aerohappiness on July 14, will have Joao Moreira in the saddle in today's Race 6.

RACE 1 (2,200M)

2 SAVANNAH WIND peaked when second-up last season over 1,800m. He will try to do the same again and the step up in distance to 2,200m should afford him every opportunity.

5 GOLDEN KID is racing well and he's shown steady improvement across both of his outings this term. The step up in distance looks ideal and, with even luck, he'll be fighting out the finish.

4 DRAGON WARRIOR is another who will relish the added distance. He's a player in this spot.

1 HAPPY HOUR steps back in grade. He's shown very little but the booking of Zac Purton now indicates that he might be ready.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

12 DEMONS ROCK is winless across 18 starts. However, he's appeared to have returned in excellent order, closing strongly at his latest to grab fourth. He can rattle home.

4 HONG KONG WIN is the likely pacesetter. If he can overcome the wide draw, he'll give them something to catch.

6 JAZZ STEED turned in an impressive trial with Zac Purton up. He's another who is likely to roll forward and make his own luck.

3 STRATHALLAN is next best.

RACE 3 (1,650M)

3 WINNING ENDEAVOUR is a recent acquisition to the Douglas Whyte yard. He's had one run for his new trainer, in which he displayed significant improvement.

4 CASA DE FORCA is the likely leader and, with Alfred Chan getting weight relief, he could prove difficult to run down, especially with a soft enough lead.

8 FLAME LILY has the awkward draw to contend with. However, as a last-start winner he rates highly.

6 MY WINNER made significant ground last start under Joao Moreira to score. He'll get back but he can rattle home with a strong enough tempo.

RACE 4 (1,650M)

8 IMPECCABLE FELLOW is building nicely into his campaign. As a winner over this course and distance, it wouldn't surprise to see him do it again.

4 STARLIT KNIGHT is a three-time course and distance winner. The booking of Alfred Chan suggests that he'll roll forward and, if he does, he'll give himself every chance.

10 SHINING ON is ready to peak now third-up. He should get a nice run under Joao Moreira that should see him in contention.

2 TANGMERE gets down in grade and the booking of Zac Purton commands respect.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

5 AURORA PEGASUS broke through last start. Remaining in this grade should give him every chance to go back-to-back.

1 PRECIOUS SWEETIE remains in Class 4 after narrowly missing out by a head at his last start. He's racing well and, if he's held his condition from that run, he's a winning chance with added fitness on his side.

2 JOLLY CONVERGENCE is a three-time course and distance winner. He has a nice draw and it wouldn't surprise to see him turn his form around.

11 THE ABRAXAS is expected to find the front from the inside draw. He'll give them something to run down.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

1 HELLO BEAUTY gets a welcome return to Class 3. He's placed on a number of occasions in this grade. If he can overcome the awkward draw, he should get every chance with Joao Moreira in the plate.

4 PLANET STAR has led and won previously at Happy Valley and the booking Alfred Chan and his claim suggest the same tactics will be employed.

5 JING JING WIN resumed nicely down the Sha Tin straight, finishing fourth. He should get a nice trail under Vincent Ho and this race appears well within his grasp.

8 STARLIGHT hasn't shown much of late. But he has managed to recapture his best.

RACE 7 (1,650M)

1 INVINCIBLE MISSILE is yet to run a bad race across his short nine-start career, including two wins. He's a winner already this term and, if he handles the tight turns of the city track, he'll prove tough to beat.

8 LOOKING GOOD scored third-up last campaign and he appears on a similar trail. Suspect they'll take a sit this time, which will allow him to unleash his talented turn of foot.

2 ARCADA was well supported before being withdrawn at the gates last start. He's a two-time C&D winner who, with Alfred Chan's claim, gets in very well at the weights.

9 UNIVERSAL GO GO is struggling to get his nose in front. He's in arguably career-best form and it could only be a matter of time before he wins.

RACE 8 (1,800M)

1 CHEFANO would have gone close to winning last start had he received an ounce of luck. Nevertheless, he should still be on the up and his previous form says he is capable of winning.

3 SPLENDOUR AND GOLD is a three-time winner from eight across his short career. He's the one to watch.

2 SICHUAN DAR turned his form around last start and off that, he must be respected.

7 CLEMENT LEGEND seeks a hat-trick. This is even harder but he appears to still have improvement to come.

Comments courtesy of the Hong Kong Jockey Club