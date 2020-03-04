This Is Class will live up to his name

RACE 1 (1,000M)

4 DEMONS ROCK was run down last start after trying to make all the running over 1,200m. He steps back to 1,000m as he searches for his first win and, with Zac Purton taking the reins again, it's a good push around him being a top winning chance.

10 TRAVEL SUCCESSOR is another who is winless. He's 0/31 which is a concern but his first-up run last prep saw him go down by a short-head. If he manages to fly fresh again, he could take some catching.

12 SHOW MISSION gets in light with only 118lb allotted.

3 PRAWN YEAH YEAH got off the mark first-up this season. However, since then, has largely struggled. Still, he's drawn to get the right run and this isn't overly strong.

RACE 2 (1,800M)

8 DIONYSUS COLLIN has narrowly missed on several occasions. He's becoming a costly conveyance for supporters. Still, he's shown that he's capable of a win which doesn't appear too far away.

5 CHEERFUL STAR got off the mark three starts ago. He's held his condition and returns to his preferred course and distance, following a competitive fifth last time out.

6 FULL POWER grabbed third two starts ago. He's mixed his form but, with a race run to suit, he can figure.

2 RULE THEE is a 34-start veteran. He's consistent and the booking of Purton warrants respect.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

7 SMART OF YOUTH turned his form around last start to grab fifth. He's drawn a touch awkwardly but he's shown plenty ability across three starts. If he can offset the wide gate early, he won't be too far away.

2 SHANGHAI MASTER rattled home last start over 1,000m. He hasn't won since late 2018 but he appears ready.

5 MASTER ALBERT caught the eye when grabbing his second win last start. From a good gate, he should get a charmed run.

11 LOOK ERAS gets in light. He's expected to roll forward for Dylan Mo and he's capable of clinging on for some prize money.

RACE 4 (1,650M)

8 TANGMERE is still searching for his first win. He caught the eye last time out and, with Purton taking the reins, he just might be ready to win.

3 ALL YOU KNOW has been nothing short of consistent. He does his best racing at the Valley and this appears suitable.

6 CASA DE FORCA gets the services of Joao Moreira. He should be fit with nine runs under his belt this term; blinkers for this should sharpen him up.

7 STARLIT KNIGHT returned to his best two starts ago when missing by 1/2 length. He's drawn awkwardly but this isn't an overly strong affair.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

6 SUPER ALLIANCES is looking to snap a run of two runner-up efforts as he searches for his first win. He has acclimatised well and, if Moreira can offset the wide gate, he's going to take beating.

2 MEHBOOB is ultra-consistent with six top-three finishes from 10 starts, including one win. He's drawn to get the gun run and with Purton now taking over, he warrants respect.

1 SHAMPORT is worth considering from the good draw. He's a two-time winner already this term and another would not shock.

8 VICTORY FOR ALL rattled home for third last time. His racing pattern is costly if he's going to continue settling last and flashing home, but a fast race will ensure he gets the best chance.

RACE 6 (1,650M)

2 MAGNIFICENT has led and won over this course and distance. He's drawn to get an easy time for Moreira and, with even luck early, he could take the race running down.

5 SURREALISM comes into this off three top-three finishes.He has an awkward gate but the blinkers will sharpen him up.

3 SOLAR WAI WAI got his second win two starts ago by a narrow margin. He's held his condition and deserves respect.

6 CALIFORNIA ARGENT is next best.

RACE 7 (1,650M)

1 STAR OF YUEN LONG sits on the cusp of Class 2. He can propel himself to another level with the right run for Vincent Ho. He still has plenty of ratings points in hand and this is a suitable contest.

4 CHAMPION SUPREME is consistent. He'll need a race run to suit and, if he gets it, he's a major player.

10 FLASH FAMOUS is consistent and loves the Valley. He gets in light with Moreira on board and bears close watching.

6 FARSHAD likes to get back, but he can run a bold race off the back of his latest win.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

2 THIS IS CLASS is exactly what his name suggests, especially off a dominant display at his last start. He can roll forward again and will take plenty of catching.

7 PING HAI GALAXY got off the mark last start. He rates strongly for this and his latest effort was impressive.

10 TAKINGUFURTHER won well last time out. Grant van Niekerk returns from suspension to take the reins again and, if he can offset the wide gate, he can go close.

6 GREEN REIGN is nearing a win. He closed strongly last start and his ever-improving condition suggests he's a place chance.

