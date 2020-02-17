Classic Countofmontecristo

Jockey Louis-Philippe Beuzelin feeling ecstatic after steering Countofmontecristo to victory in the Group 2 Chairman's Trophy over 1,600m on Saturday.

Class and consistency prevailed as the top-rated contender, Countofmontecristo, scored a deserving win in the $400,000 Group 2 Chairman's Trophy over 1,600m on Saturday.

It gave trainer Michael Clements and jockey Louis-Philippe Beuzelin their first Chairman's Trophy success.

Beuzelin, who rode the six-year-old New Zealand-bred a treat, was the 14th rider to have ridden the Joe Giovanni Singh-owned multiple Group-winning galloper in 28 starts.

The prolific money-spinner was also placed in many feature races, including in Group 1. His eight previous wins included the Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint (1,200m), Group 2 Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic (1,400m), Group 3 Jumbo Jet Trophy (1,400m) and Group 2 Merlion Trophy (Polytrack 1,200m).

Countofmontecristo had run well in his last three starts - a fourth in the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup (1,800m), a third in the Group 1 Dester Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m) and a third in the recent Group 3 Fortune Bowl (1,400m) - so Saturday's triumph in the weight-for-age race was long overdue.

All runners carried 58kg, except the only mare, What's New, who received a 1.5kg reprieve.

Beuzelin placed Countofmontecristo at the rear early, about eight lengths off the leader Loyalty Man. He had What's New for company. The duo had only Gold Cup winner Mr Clint behind.

Singapore Derby winner Sun Marshal and former Horse of the Year War Affair tracked the clear leader. War Affair collared the tiring Loyalty Man at the 400m mark, with Sun Marshal hot on his heels.

Beuzelin had taken Countofmontecristo out for an unimpeded run at the top of the long straight and his mount let down nicely. He hit the front in the final 150m for a one-length victory from Sun Marshal.

Gold Cup-runner-up Gold Strike and What's New flashed home for third and fourth respectively.

Countofmontecristo clocked 1min 34.57sec.

The favourite, he paid $9 for his first win over 1,600m.

"He's truly a genuine horse. He always puts in his best and, with maturity, he's getting the mile really well now," said Clements.

"Previously, it was always a bit of a task for him. He had a lot more speed but, with maturity, has settled down. He can get back and he can finish really strongly. Louis rode a great race on him today."

Beuzelin, when interviewed on his way back to the winner's enclosure, said he felt like doing the flying dismount, made famous by one of his mentors, the world-class Frankie Dettori.

"It was a very smooth race. There was some pace on, he was very relaxed," said the Frenchman, on his second Group ride at Kranji, after his sixth placing on Quarter Back in the Group 2 EW Barker Trophy last year.

"He doesn't like being bustled along early. I was surrounded by horses, so I kind of have to squeeze my way out of it. But I had the horse underneath me, he got me out of possible danger."