Classic Unicorn can lead all the way

Joao Moreira had a treble on Sunday. He has some good rides today.

RACE 1 (1,650M)

5 VIRTUS STAR is shooting for his third consecutive win and this is his big chance. He is in form, drawn well, remains in Class 5 and gets a familiar ally in Alexis Badel.

2 TELECOM MISSILE is racing well and Jerry Chau's seven-pound claim holds him in good stead for this as he aims for a first win.

4 BABY STORM has steadily improved and, from gate one, he should be able to finish around the mark.

9 GREEN GENERATION is next best.

RACE 2 (1,650M)

9 INDIGENOUS STAR is a two-time course-and-distance winner who has previously won off this mark. He's racing well and from gate five he should get his chance.

1 TOTAL POWER turned his form around to finish a close-up second at his final run last season. He's trialled well and the booking of Zac Purton commands respect.

4 PLAY WISE was narrowly shrugged off last start. He's notched two consecutive runner-up efforts and can test this field.

7 NUNCHUKS is in form and he shoots for back-to-back wins.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

5 MOMENTUM GALAXY won well first-up and since then he has been racing well. He should be able to bounce out into a nice position from the good draw and he's the one to beat.

9 REWARDING TOGETHER did well first-up and he'll have taken plenty improvement from that run. The draw suits, as does the booking of Joao Moreira.

1 HERCULES sits on the cusp of Class 3. He's in form and he should improve switching back to the turf.

2 PRANCE DRAGON catches the eye with Purton up for the first time. He is a course-and-distance winner.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

1 CANTSTOPTHEFEELING receives a welcome step down to Class 4 and shapes as the one they have to beat.

3 JAZZ STEED is in form and gets handy weight relief from apprentice Jerry Chau. He should get a charmed run from the inside draw.

8 AMBITIOUS HEART draws favourably and does get Moreira who, on Sunday, bagged a running treble including a pair of G2 contests.

4 MONKEY JEWELLERY looks primed with three runs under his belt and deserves respect in his spot.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

12 TOM'S STYLE has been working well and his latest trial at Conghua was sound. He's first-up which is a slight concern, but he has shown glimpses of ability and has no weight on his back.

3 GRATEFUL HEART was a tidy winner last start who looks to have plenty more rating points to come.

8 SKY SHOW is better than his first-up failure and can atone for that performance with a switch back to the turf.

2 GOOD VIEW CLARICO is honest and should be around the mark again.

RACE 6 (1,650M)

5 KING DRAGON needs only to overcome the awkward draw to be competitive in his spot. He narrowly missed two starts ago and needs only to replicate that run to be winning this.

1 REGENCY MASTER sits on the cusp of a Class 3 berth. The weight isn't ideal but he's racing well and shapes as a major player.

8 ROYAL RACER rarely runs a bad race and this looks to be no exception. The Moreira-Fownes combination has been on fire this term and once again deserves respect.

3 KIRAM is better than his form suggests. Expect an improved run with the seven-pound claimer up.

RACE 7(1,000M)

2 CLASSIC UNICORN led and won impressively last time. He will try to do the same again. Gate one will allow him to roll forward under his own steam and play catch me if you can.

1 HONG KONG WIN is classy. He has ability and the favourable draw with the right run gives him every chance.

7 MULTIMILLION should enjoy a good run in transit and can finish around the mark.

8 JOYFUL UNION is capable, only concern is that he is first-up this season.

RACE 8 (1,650M)

8 TOYCOON steps up to 1,650m for the first time this season. But that is no concern as he has been competitive over the trip last season. Now, with two runs under his belt, he looks ready for it.

1 HOLY HEART scored a deserving win last time. He is racing well and should take plenty of benefit from that run. There's a strong suspicion he can be competitive in Class 2.

2 THE ROCK scored a classy first-up win and is looking to repeat the dose for championship-leading duo Moreira and Fownes.

3 EASY GO EASY WIN is looking to jump out of the ground at any time. He should be around the mark. But this is a tricky contest to end the day, so proceed with caution.

