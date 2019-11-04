Classic Vino Rosso

Vino Rosso won the US$6 million (S$8.1 million) Breeders' Cup Classic yesterday morning (Singapore time) at Santa Anita Park in a race that was marred by the death of another horse.

Vino Rosso stormed across the finish line in a rout but Mongolian Groom never made it that far, having been pulled up after suffering an injury to his left hind limb.

The four-year-old gelding was taken from the track in an equine ambulance after being shielded from the crowd of 67,811 by a large green screen.

The 5-2 favourite McKinzie was a distant second and Higher Power (9-1) finished third.

Mongolian Groom (15-1) was in contention early in the 11-horse race on the fast dirt surface but slowed near the top of the final stretch.

Jockey Abel Cedillo pulled him up and veterinarians rushed to attend to the stricken horse.

The veterinarians could not repair the damage and recommended a "humane euthanasia."

No horses were injured through the first 11 Breeders' Cup races on Saturday and yesterday (both Singapore time), although several were scratched by veterinarians before their starts.

Santa Anita Park has been under intense scrutiny following the spate of horse deaths at the famed Southern California track since late December.

The death of Mongolian Groom raised the toll to 37.

The race track implemented a series of reforms around drug use and brought in a record number of veterinarians before the start of the event.

Animal rights activists protested outside the venue on both days, saying the sport is tantamount to animal cruelty and calling for it to be banned.

Horse safety officials this week said the track was the safest in the United States.

Mongolian Groom was trained by Enebish Ganbat and owned by Mongolian Stable, which is best known for producing 2015 Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint winner Mongolian Saturday.

The death overshadowed Vino Rosso's impressive win, which was the first in the Classic for trainer Todd Pletcher and jockey Irad Ortiz Jr.

Pletcher has won 11 Breeders' Cup races in total and Ortiz, who picked up four victories this weekend, has notched a total of nine wins at the world championships, which attracts horses from around the world.

Pletcher acknowledged that tensions were running high in the horse-racing community as this year's Breeders' Cup approached.