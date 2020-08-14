Classy Winter Smoke ready for redemption

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(3) FLASHLIGHT got lost on the Inside track last start. He should enjoy this testing straight course. The one to beat.

(1) ISLAND MISTRESS is improving and should make her presence felt.

(4) TUSCAN LIGHT comes off a long break. He has ability and could get into the money.

(5) OCEANS PRIDE is having her 30th attempt to escape the maidens but could earn another cheque.

(2) REGARDS TO ALL and (10) GALACTICO can improve.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(8) AL QAQAA found support on debut but was a bit one-paced. He will know more about it now and relish the extra distance.

(13) SEA WAYS found little support on debut but finished strongly. He should enjoy the extra trip and the track.

(1) FAST DRAW will be the one to catch going for home.

(2) PETERSHAM sports blinkers now and could earn.

Newcomer (14) TROOPER is worth watching.

(6) FOREIGN FIELD and (12) PEA ON THE MINT can improve.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(1) WINTER SMOKE is classy and wasn't disgraced in the Allan Robertson Championship. She is looking to redeem herself.

Her stable mate (3) CAPTAIN MORISCO and (4) BOWIE won their debuts as geldings and could put up good showings.

(2) SOUTH EAST is speedy and will try to lead a merry chase.

Stable companion and the other filly in the race, (5) TOP DRAWER, is no slouch but will be looking for further in the near future.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(1) RAPID FIRE wasn't far behind in a KZN feature last start and should contest the finish.

(2) GREENS went too fast last time out with blinkers. He should now know a bit more and will make a race of it.

(3) LAETITIA'S ANGEL was held by Greens and is worth including in the exotic bets.

RACE 5 (1,160M)

Computaform Sprint winner (1) RIVARINE beat hot favourite (2) MR FLOOD and they meet on the same terms. Both are shouldering 62kg. They give plenty of weight to their seven rivals but are up to it again.

(8) BOHICA won his only try over this track and trip. He could get the better of stable mate (5) ORAVAR.

(6) CHIEF OF STATE and (4) DOWN TO ZERO could get into the mix.

RACE 6 (1,160M)

(1) GOLDEN BELLE has found early form and should be hard to stop from completing a hat-trick, despite carrying 62kg on her back.

(2) RUNNING BRAVE is well above average and is versatile. She could capitalise, if Golden Belle fluffs her lines.

The remaining six runners are capable of getting into the frame.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(1) TAHITIAN ORANA was not striding out last start and could chalk up win No. 4, going strictly on form.

(7) HEART OF A LEGEND meets her on 14kg better terms for a four-length beating on her March run and appears to have her measure.

(2) MAGIC MILA should be cherry-ripe and could strike form.

(4) STRADA STATALE, (6) BELLA ROSA and (8) SULTANAH could make the money.

RACE 8 (2,000M)

(10) BOLD FORTUNE ran on smartly when not fancied in the betting on debut. If ridden in a similar fashion, he should grab them.

(3) NABEELA is another that does well when covered early and will run on.

(1) CHARMING LASS should enjoy the extra journey and should be thereabouts.

(4) SUPER DUPER has been costly to follow but her turn won't be long in coming.

(2) GINSENG could run on for a place.

RACE 9 (2,000M)

(3) SOLDIERS SONG will relish the 2,000m at this testing track and could take honours if he doesn't give too much headstart.

Also a slow starter, (4) ELECTRA FLYING showed improvement with blinkers and could hold form.

(2) GREAT ESTEEM is running close-up.

(5) QUARARI'S VALENTYN is not far behind either.

(1) ANOTHER PENNY is improving with racing.

(10) PRINCE IN WAITING could improve.