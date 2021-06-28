Clements’ caged Tiger roars from last to first in 3YO Sprint

Tiger Roar (No. 1) responding to champion apprentice jockey Simon Kok's riding to sprint away for a commanding victory over his Michael Clements-trained stablemate Prosperous Return (No. 2) in the Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint over 1,200m at Kranji yesterday.

Class and a top ride by reigning champion apprentice jockey Simon Kok took Tiger Roar to a decisive victory in the $110,000 Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint at Kranji yesterday.

The win gave reigning champion trainer Michael Clements his third success in the 1,200m feature for three-year-olds, after Kiwi Karma in 2015 and Countofmontecristo in 2017.

Although the trip was deemed a bit short, the Falcon Racing No. 7 Stable-owned Australian-bred justified his 73-point rating - the highest of the 11 runners - to beat stablemate and second-highest-rated Prosperous Return (69 points) by 11/2 lengths in 1min 09.50sec.

The duo led Clements' five-pronged attack. Stablemates Starlight (63), Tuesday (68) and Ablest Ascend (68) finished fifth, sixth and 10th respectively.

Tiger Roar went into the race with three wins over 1,400m and one over 1,800m from eight starts. So, on paper, the 1,200m sprint was not in his favour. But Clements wisely kept his charge fresh for the sprint assignment.

Kok, who had won twice on the horse, was unperturbed when he brought up the rear, some eight lengths behind.

He cleverly crossed in to the inside, after jumping from Gate 7, for the shortest route home.

Ablest Ascend, a speedy three-time winner from seven starts, led as expected but not like a runaway. He was hunted by the Shane Baertschiger-trained Be You on his inside and the Jason Lim-trained Crystal Warrior on his outside.

Then came the $25 second favourite Tuesday, Tim Fitzsimmons-trained Teardrops - the only filly in the race - and the Ricardo Le Grange-trained $28 third favourite Everest.

Prosperous Return , who was bidding for a four in a row, was behind them.

Jockey Matthew Kellady nudged Be You to overtake Ablest Ascend shortly after straightening. Prosperous Return and Everest moved up.

Kok, who initially appeared to take the outer run, suddenly switched back to the inside. When he got the run, his mount responded brilliantly.

Prosperous Return collared Be You at the 250m mark but found no answer to Tiger Roar's pulverising spurt.

Everest beat Be You for third and was only a short head behind the runner-up.

Clements, who won with Sahabat and Celavi earlier, was hopeful when Tiger Roar saw daylight at the 300m mark.

"You could see he had the momentum and was probably going to win," said the Zimbabwe-born Singaporean.

"He's the highest-rated horse in the race and it was a big effort to come from last in a 1,200m race against a bunch of sprinters."

With that eye-catching win, Tiger Roar will be odds-on for the $150,000 Singapore Three-Year-Old Classsic over 1,400m on July 18.

"I think the extra 200m will be more down his street. He's definitely a horse looking for further. He's a horse we always have a high opinion of and he confirmed that today. A very good and gutsy win. We are looking forward to the next leg."

Looking ahead, Clements is aiming Tiger Roar for the $1 million Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup over 2,000m on Nov 14. He won the blue riband with the same owner's Big Hearted last year.

"I think he's definitely a Gold Cup prospect. He will go in well weighted, but we will have to see what other races to tackle before the Gold Cup," said the lanky and affable trainer.