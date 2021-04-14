Clements’ duo all set for Sunday

Tuesday is a winner of three of his six starts. He gets in with bottomweight in the $70,000 Class 3 sprint over 1,100m on the Polytrack on Sunday.

One was a winner at his last start. The other finished second in his latest outing. And the third was shooting for a hat-trick - but failed.

All three look like they could be sprint stars of the future and all three will be eyeballing each other in the Class 3 dash over the Polytrack 1,100m on Sunday.

Trainer Michael Clements trains two of them - Tuesday and Celavi - while Desmond Koh prepares Sun Ops.

Not by coincidence, all three were out on the training track at Kranji yesterday morning and they were the ones who caught the eye.

Celavi ran out the 600m in 35.1sec, while stablemate Tuesday had two bites of the cherry, covering 40.9sec for the first sprint and 34.4sec for the second.

As for Sun Ops, he zipped over 600m in 35.3sec.

Oscar Chavez, who drew a blank when making his racing comeback last week from a hand injury, was astride Sun Ops. He should get the ride on Sunday and will be hoping it kick-starts a revival in his fortunes.

However, Sun Ops had Noh Senari in the saddle when winning on debut on March 27.

The 29-year-old hoop was also on the reins in all of Sun Ops' three wins at the trials.

A four-year-old by I Am Invincible, Sun Ops is a rising star.

He broke the 60-second mark in two of his trials. When beating a Class 4 field on debut, he clocked 58.24sec for 1,000m.

In the form he is in, he will give Clements' pair plenty to think about.

That said, Celavi and Tuesday would not be cowed.

They are both terrific sprinters.

In his short but illustrious career, Celavi has won three times in just six outings.

It could and should have been four on the trot, but it came undone at his last start when losing narrowly to Darc Bounty, after being shouted the winner 200m out.

Celavi is not the finished product. He has so far banked in more than $100,000 and the account is still open.

As for Tuesday, he is in the same boat as his stablemate, having won three times from six outings.

Like his stablemate, it could have been four in the bag but it went to pieces at his last start on March 27.

Obliged to race wide without cover in that 1,200m sprint on grass, he managed only a fifth behind Makkem Lad.

But he is just a three-year-old. Given the fact that all his three wins have been on the Polytrack, he will appreciate the underfoot conditions on Sunday.

Incidentally, if you are still wondering what sort of firepower Tuesday will bring into the contest, just remember that he holds the course record for the 1,100m on the Polytrack.

He claimed that mark when running the trip in 1min 03.67sec on Jan 30.

That day, he raced greenly in the straight but still managed to put four lengths between himself and second-placed Sky Eye.

Watch for plenty of swagger when these three youngsters - plus the likes of Stunning Cat and Cheval Rapide - trot out to do battle on Sunday.

It could get explosive.