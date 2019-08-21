Clements has 'The Count' purring

Last year, when the Merlion Trophy race was run in April, Countofmontecristo ran a lung-buster but, on the day, he found Distinctive Darci just a little too good.

The margin was three-quarter lengths and both winner and runner-up had produced blistering runs over the final furlong.

But it was Vlad Duric on Distinctive Darci who got the headlines. Michael Rodd had to play bridesmaid.

Since then, both have not registered a victory. Could all of it change on Sunday?

Both have been entered for this year's Merlion Trophy and one thing is certain. The people behind "The Count" will be hoping a turnaround happens and that their runner finally gets his day in the sun.

Right now, with the race looming, it certainly does look like Countofmontecristo's preparation for the $400,000 event is going on as best as could be expected.

The six-year-old did nothing wrong in his workout on the training track yesterday morning when, in the company of stablemate Top Knight, he went through the gears and looked good on pulling up.

The pair ran the 600m in 37.4sec. Top Knight is down to run in the very-competitive Class 2 sprint, also on Sunday.

But, on the training track, it was all about "The Count". And why not? From Michael Clements' yard, Countofmontecristo has been working towards a big show in the feature event.

Aside from yesterday's show on the training track, his lead-up races have been spot-on.

Indeed, his last four races have produced three second-place finishes - all of which have helped his earnings soar into the million-dollar bracket. And, he is hardly done yet.

There's plenty of racing left in him and he seems to relish rubbing shoulders with the big guns at Kranji.

He was particularly impressive - without winning - when second to Debt Collector in the Chairman's Trophy in April. And last time out, he ran fifth to Southern Legend in the Kranji Mile.

Countofmontecristo is better than that and, come Sunday, we should see him being shouted the winner somewhere over the concluding stages.

As for his galloping partner, Top Knight, he must be given an outstanding chance in that interesting Class 2 race over the 1,400m.

He has been ultra-impressive in his nine starts and he seems to be on the verge of joining the big league.

Victory on Sunday will complete a hat-trick of wins for this son of Zoustar.

Indeed, had it not been for an agonising nose defeat by Bold Thruster in the JBBA Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint in April, we would be cheering him on to his seventh straight win. But it is not to be.

On that day in April, he charged home from near last before the final turn to run second in that $175,000 feature.

As we now know, he made up for it in the best possible way - by winning his next two races in the style of a future champion.

Top Knight meets some nippy sorts on Sunday but, with just 52.5kg on his back and with the benefit of yesterday's hit-out, Clements will have him looking the part in the parade ring.

GUIDE TO YESTERDAY'S KRANJI TRACKWORK

SUNDAY GALLOPS

GROUP 2 MERLION TROPHY - 1,200M:

Countofmontecristo * 37.4. Clarton Super (CC Wong) canter/38.3. Zac Kasa * (M Rodd) 37.9. Bold Thruster * 41/40.9. Nowyousee * (S Noh) canter/38.8. Nimble * (L Beuzelin) 37.7. Eagle Eye (J Azzopardi) barrier/36.8. Revolution * 37.1. Special King 35.1. Safeer 43,35.

CLASS 2 - 1,400M:

Be Bee (J Powell) 44.8. Curvature 37.5. Top Knight * 37.4. Viviano * (I Azhar) 38.4. Wecando * (I Amirul) 37.4. Dicton 38.1. Yabadabadoo * 36.7. Only Win (I Saifudin) 42.7. Threeandfourpence (Rodd) 38.5. Twickenham (K A'Isisuhairi) 39.4.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,400M:

Super Tycoon * 35.3. Absolvido * 39.7. Vulcan (S John) 39.4. Bear Witness * (B Thompson) 39. 4. Plato * 37.7. Super Speed (WH Kok) 39.5.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,400M:

Centurion (Wong) canter/42.6. Our Pinnacle (P Moloney) 37.1. Adipson * 36.9. Bushido * 36.7. Gentlemen Agreement *(S John) 41.6. The Wind (Beuzelin) 35.1.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,100M:

Snip 45.2. Taro San (Noh) 44.4. Luck Of Friendship (T Rehaizat) 37.8. Lim's Ray 41.7. Jumpin Jack (D Moor) 36.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,100M:

Lim's Ripple 36.9. Supersonicsurprise 35.6. Extra Win (Saifudin) 39.8.

CLASS 5 (1) - 1,600M:

Millennium's Rule 37.7. Blue Chip 38.8. Heng Kingdom 39.1. Cloud Shadow 43.4.

CLASS 5 (2) - 1,600M:

On The Razz * (Thompson) 37.1. Pacific Ocean (Noh) 37.1. Vesontio (John) 41.8. Avengers Hero (Beuzelin) 39.4. Gold Company (Rodd) 42.8. Flash The Flag 37.1.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,600M:

Cause To Fly (Moloney) 37.1. Majestic (B Woodworth) barrier/37.1. JKFlash * (Saifudin) 41.3. Eastern Victory (Noh) 36.6.

King Of Glory gallop.Champagne Finale * (Thompson) 39.1. Zoffspeed (JP Merwe) 36.

FRIDAY GALLOPS

CLASS 3 - 1,200M:

Muraahib * 42.5. Lucky Lincoln * (M Kellady) 38.1. Stunning Cat (Kellady) 39.9. Wassergeist (Powell) 44.3. Elise (Woodworth) 41.7.

MONDAY: So You Too * 36.2. Charger * (A Collett) 36.1. Barbeque (R Zawari) 38.3. Baccarat (Collett) 39.8.

CLASS 4 - 1,700M:

Solo Sun (Noh) 37.1. Pole Paradise (J See) 40.1. Yulong Medal 45.9. Across The Sea (M Lerner) 43.7. Sun Ace * 38.4.

MONDAY: Dazzle Gold * (Kok) 37.1.

CLASS 4 - 1,000M:

Lim's Blast (CS Chin) 41. Hello Michelle (Saifudin) 43.6. My Gold 39.7. Perfect Commando 41.1. Little Master (J See) 42.4.

MONDAY: Our Dynamite (Collett) 41.4. Lim's Pride and Mach (Kok) pace work.

CLASS 4 - 1,400M:

Gold Faith (Kok) 39.8. Sun Formation * (Rehaizat) 37.1. Super Ray (Collett) 36.2. Ocean Crossing * (Moloney) 38.4. Legend Rocks (Wong) 37.8. Super Talent (Woodworth) 34.5. My Friends 35.1. Yulong Sheng Long 43.8.

MONDAY: Siam Sapphire 44.4.

CLASS 5 (1) - 1,200M:

Everybody Happy 44.5. Clarton Fortune 42.7. Smash (Moor) 39.1. Tavito canter/38.3.

MONDAY: Broadway Success (Collett) 37.4.

CLASS 5 (2) - 1,200M:

Moon Charm (Wong) 38.1. Ferocious 43.8. Kubera's Chief (Z Zuriman) 39.7. Alwrich (Zuriman) 36.5.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,400M:

Life After U 39.3. Free Fallin' (Powell) 45.1. Household Dynasty gallop. Marquis Bee 39.3. Mr Alejandro (Azzopardi) 38.1. Sha Na Na 37.9. Smoke And Mirrors * (Maloney) 38.2. Water Rocket * (Merwe) 36.6. Wins 36.5. Meryl (Wong) 40.4.

MONDAY: Achieved More 40.4. Iron Ruler * (Azzopardi) 42.2.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,200M:

Lim's Torpedo (Chin) pace work. Sothistheone (John) 40.4. Lim's Leader (Kok) 43.3. Coming Up (Noh) 37.8.

Supreme Infinity (Rehaizat) 36.6. Titanium Force (A Syahir) 42.7.

MONDAY: Spirit Of Big Bang 38.4. Libran Son (MM Firdaus) 36.1.