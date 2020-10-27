Clements kicks further ahead in trainers' race

Day Approach leading all the way to give jockey Vlad Duric the first leg of his four-timer on Sunday and the first of three winners for trainer Michael Clements.

Michael Clements has streaked to a seven-winner lead over Mark Walker in the trainers' premiership table with his treble at Kranji on Sunday.

Wins by Day Approach, Miej and Imperium have taken his season's tally to 47 winners.

After finishing second three times from as many starts, Day Approach finally scored with an emphatic all-the-way win in the $75,000 Restricted Maiden event over 1,400m.

For good measure, stablemate Tigarous dropped in second, 31/2 lengths behind.

The race saw champion apprentice jockey Simon Kok being dislodged from $11 favourite Lim's Dreamwalker in the straight.

The Steven Burridge-trained colt raced greenly. When he shifted outwards abruptly when struck with the whip passing the 200m mark, it resulted in Kok being dislodged.

Kok was unhurt. He bounced back in the next race to take the $50,000 Class 4 Div 1 race over 1,200m on the Cliff Brown-trained $14 second favourite Bluestone.

Day Approach was the first leg of a four-timer for champion jockey Vlad Duric, who capped the day with the $400,000 Group 1 Lion City Cup over 1,200m on the Brown-trained Inferno.

In between, Duric won with the Clements-trained Miej and the Ricardo Le Grange-trained Rocket Star.

It was the champion's first ride on Day Approach.

Clements said the Al Rashid Stable-owned galloper won with his natural gate speed.

"He didn't have such a good barrier (12), but he has that much pace he was able to jump well and got to the front quite easily," he added.

"Vlad gave him a breather mid-race and he relaxed beautifully. Coming into the straight, he kept on improving to score a nice race. I was happy enough with that run and will continue to utilise his speed in 1,200m and 1,400m races."

Clements was also pleased with Tigarous' fast second.

"Tigarous has always shown he was looking for 1,400m to 1,600m. He showed great improvement today to run second," he said.