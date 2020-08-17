Racing

Clements' new horses shine

Clements&#039; new horses shine
Tuesday (above) winning first-up and Mardoona making amends for his debut second at Kranji yesterday. Their trainer, Michael Clements, went on to saddle two more winners with Resolution and Heartening Flyer. TNP PHOTOS: DAVE LIM
Clements&#039; new horses shine
Tuesday (above) winning first-up and Mardoona making amends for his debut second at Kranji yesterday. Their trainer, Michael Clements, went on to saddle two more winners with Resolution and Heartening Flyer. TNP PHOTOS: DAVE LIM Resolution springing a $154 surprise with Juan Paul van der Merve astride in Race 8.

Tuesday, Mardoona take the two $75,000 Restricted Maiden events over the Polytrack 1,100m

Analysis
Aug 17, 2020 06:00 am

Trainer Michael Clements' promising new horses grabbed both the $75,000 Restricted Maiden events over the Polytrack 1,100m at Kranji yesterday with their raw ability.

The first to strike was newcomer Tuesday, a winner of both his trials.

Ridden by jockey Louis-Philippe Beuzelin, the Falcon Racing No. 7 Stable-owned three-year-old colt sat behind the Mark Walker-trained favourite Our Secret Weapon, who also won both his trials.

At the top of the straight, Tuesday went for broke and, although looking a bit green, quickly reined in Our Secret Weapon for a 31/4-length win in 1min 04.80sec.

"As green as he was today, he won a very nice race. We'll see how he comes through, even if he looks like quite a tough type," said Clements.

"I would have liked to run him in a Novice race, but there is not one coming up soon. I may have to run him in a Class 4 race, if he keeps on improving.

Aramaayo lands $1m Kranji Mile in style
Racing

Baertschiger's Aramaayo lands $1m Kranji Mile in style

Related Stories

SATURDAY'S IPOH RESULTS

SUNDAY'S IPOH RESULTS

‘The Count’ favourite in $1m Kranji Mile

"I will definitely set him for the 3YO race at the end of the year, the Aushorse race over 1,200m."

Two races later, debut runner-up Mardoona went one better despite his wide barrier and trapped wide for most of the way. Apprentice jockey S Shafrizal steered the Fahad Al-Rashid-owned colt to win by 3/4-length in a much-slower time, 1min 05.76.sec

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING