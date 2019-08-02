Clements' pair catch the eye

Dual Group 3 winner Bold Thruster caught the eye in his trial yesterday for his return to racing.

Now with trainer Michael Clements, after nine starts for six wins under Shane Baertschiger including the Group 3 JBBA Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint (1,200m) and Group 3 Rocket Man Sprint (1,200m), Bold Thruster led with Singapore Derby-winning jockey Joseph Azzopardi astride.

He was joined by stablemate and last-start winner Real Success in the final 250m. The two horses ran to the post as one. The photo-finish print showed Real Success a nose in front.

The third horse, Gold Star, ran on nicely. He is another worth following.

YESTERDAY'S BARRIER TRIAL RESULTS

TRIAL 1 (ORT)

1 Lim's Moment (A Collett) *

2 Street Cred (C Murray)

3 Star Perfect (S John)

Margins and time: 6, hd (1min 00.88sec)

TRIAL 2 (TEST)

1 Qiji Star, blinkers *

2 Moon Charm (John) 1,000m/vet

3 Limited Edition (Murray) newcomer

4 Mr Rockwell (D Moor) starting stall/vet

5 Leatherhead (newcomer)

6 Remarkable Empire (CS Chin) blinkers

7 Without Prejudice, 1,000m/blinkers

Margins and time: 3, 1/2, 11/4, 11/2, 43/4, 53/4 (1:00.52)

TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)

1 Real Success (V Duric) *

2 Bold Thruster (J Azzopardi) *

3 Gold Star (P Moloney) *

4 Zac Ace (T Krisna)

5 Baccarat (I Amirul)

6 Terrific (B Woodworth)

7 Yulong Medal

8 O'Reilly Bay (J Powell)

Margins and time: Ns, 1, 43/4, 3, 2, 11/2, 13/4 (1:00.57)

TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)

1 Prime Time (Moor) *

2 Easy South East (Moloney)

3 Silver Joy (N Zyrul)

4 El Primero (Duric)

5 Heavenly Hand (CK Ng)

6 Lord Justice (Amirul)

7 Auspicious Day (John)

8 Lim's Piper (Chin)

9 Come And Take All (Collett)

Margins and time: 11/4, shd, 3, 4, 3/4, 6, nk (1:01.7)

TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)

1 Royal Pavilion (Duric) *

2 Lucky Red (Moloney)

3 Mighty Vain (Azzopardi)

4 Command & Control (I Saifudin)

5 JK Flash (Powell)

6 Whizzy Waltzzy (Chin)

7 Neo's Classic (Woodworth)

Margins and time: 23/4, 21/4, 13/4, 3/4, 11/4, 53/4 (1:02.44)