Clements' pair have a field day

Tuesday scoring an easy win in Trial 2 at Kranji on Tuesday morning.

It's Thursday today, and you'll find it's all about a Tuesday and a Saturday.

Not to be confused, Tuesday and Saturday are horses.

So, what's in a name, really? If it works, great.

As is the case of these two who are owned by the Falcon Racing No. 7 Stable, things seem to have worked just fine for them.

So, like they say, why change a winning formula?

So far, Tuesday and Saturday have been auspicious for the stable.

Between them, they have raced seven times and, collectively, they've won two races.

Not by coincidence - but mostly because they fall into trainer Michael Clements' plans - both were sent to the trials on Tuesday and both came away looking like they thoroughly enjoyed their romp in the morning sun.

In particular, Tuesday was most impressive.

Ridden by Louis-Philippe Beuzelin, the three-year-old won with a load of authority.

Racing in the slipstream of Star Empire, he hit the front 150m from home and drew right away to score by almost two lengths.

His time of 59.72sec for the 1,000m wasn't something to be sniffed at.

Tuesday was ultra impressive when winning his last start - which, incidentally, signalled his Kranji debut.

Running second for most of the 1,100m Polytrack trip, he hit top gear over the final 200m to beat Our Secret Weapon with ease.

Since arriving in Clements' yard in February, Tuesday's preparation was turned topsy-turvy by the Covid-19 situation.

But, once the restrictions were partially lifted, he has been a model of consistency.

Sent to the trials on July 23 and Aug 6, he won them both.

Then came that winning debut, followed by his latest trial win two days ago.

Tuesday is still a colt. With natural progression plus Clements' touch, the future looks bright.

War Frontier, the mount of Noh Senari, took second and was doing his best work late.

From KS Tan's yard, he, too, was a last-start winner.

But that was in April - which seems like so many moons ago.

He seems headed in the right direction and it could pay handsomely to keep tabs on his progress.

As for Saturday, he and Kiwi Kid were duelling all the way in Trial 3.

Racing together and never more than a sliver separating them, they crossed the line locked together like Siamese twins.

A print of the finish showed Saturday a nostril in front.

A $280,000 purchase, his only win from six starts was in November last year.

Since racing resumed, he has yet to face the starter.

But he seems to be working towards a decent comeback. Keep him on your shortlist.