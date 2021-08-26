Clements’ Resolution up to the task

Three-time winner Resolution is working well and has a good chance in Sunday's $70,000 Class 3 event over the Polytrack 1,000m.

Some armchair punters will say, "it is just a Class 3 affair". True, and the prize money on offer is "just $70,000".

But that race, slotted in as the penultimate event on the 11-race card on Sunday, has all the ingredients of a really good sprint to the line.

Until yesterday morning, many of us were looking at the top two - Songgong Hera and Sun Ops. And, maybe, Ararat Lady, as she comes from the in-form yard of trainer Tim Fitzsimmons as the horses likely to dominate proceedings.

Well, here's a pointer.

When you are mapping out your strategy for that 1,000m dash, give plenty of consideration to the No. 11 horse, Resolution. He was one of the standouts from trackwork yesterday morning, which was interrupted by a shower at 7.30am.

Sent against the clock, he ran 600m in 38.8sec. It wasn't the swiftest of times - Winning Hobby did it in 34.9sec - but it certainly told us that he was "in condition".

Yes, trust champion trainer Michael Clements to get his runner tuned up and tight as a piano wire just days before his assignment. So the question. Can Resolution deliver? That is left to be seen. But, sure as ever, he will run a bold race.

His last-start defeat by Songgong Hera was rather comprehensive. But he gets a great advantage at the weights.

Resolution, who carried 53.5kg on Aug 1, will get in at the same weight, while Songgong Hera, who won with 52.5kg on his back, will now have to work with 58kg.

The underfoot conditions might also swing in favour of Resolution who won two of his three races on the Polytrack.

Yes, a good contest is looming up on Sunday. You had better not blink - or you could miss all the good parts.

As mentioned earlier, Winning Hobby showed plenty of speed, finishing his workout in 34.9sec. He must be given a chance in Race 8.

An American-bred by Congrats, Winning Hobby was a winner just a month ago. It was the third time he had cashed in a sizeable cheque for his owners - and he's not done yet.

Last time out - which was just a fortnight ago - he was a smack-up fourth in that race won by Clarton Treasure.

His trainer, Kuah Cheng Tee, has decided on a 1,100m sprint for his five-year-old. While Winning Hobby's last victory was over the 1,200m on grass, the shorter sprint on the Poly shouldn't be much of a concern.

After all, it was around this time last year when he beat them all over the 1,100m on the alternate surface.

Another one who could add a Polytrack win to his resume is Master Player.

Trained by Jerome Tan, the son of Tiger Prawn turned in a good winding-up gallop, running 600m in 38.1sec.

He landed here last September. After six trials, he went to the races and ran sixth on debut.

He learnt a lot from that 1,200m race on July 10 because, in his next start on Aug 1, he turned on the style to win an Open Maiden contest over 1,200m on turf.

Watch him in Race 1. He's retaining that winning form and could put a double on the board.