Clements’ ‘trifecta’ on the prowl

Tiger Roar responding to champion apprentice jockey Simon Kok's riding for a commanding victory over his Michael Clements-trained stablemate Prosperous Return (No. 2) in the Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint on June 27.

It was just last Sunday that trainer Michael Clements produced Celavi in such sparkling condition that the others in the race weren't even given a look-in. It was his only winner on that day - a rarity, by his lofty standards.

But Kranji's leading trainer, who is fighting hard to hold off a challenge from Mark Walker, could have a brilliant afternoon on Sunday.

He has entered just eight runners for the meeting - but there's quality in those numbers and it was on the training track yesterday morning that we got a preview of just what is to come.

Clements' runners were a class act. Top of the list were his trio of runners who will do battle in the highly competitive Kranji Stakes C contest over the mile.

They were Tiger Roar, Prosperous Return and Starlight.

Tiger Roar and Prosperous Return went out together and they covered 600m in 37.5sec.

Starlight, that other young phenom in Clements' yard, was paced by stablemate Greatham Girl over 600m in 38.6sec. He's in rattling form. Greatham Girl is running in the Novice event over the Poly 1,200m.

But, taking it from the top, the one they might all have to beat is Tiger Roar.

Already a five-time winner, he is most feared among his rivals. His victory in the Three-Year-Old Sprint in June was awesome. He didn't have the best of luck in the running and was held up near the 250m mark.

But, on the day, he came rolling in like a bullet train to win by 11/2 lengths.

Ridden by Simon Kok Wei Hoong, the horse he beat that day was his stable companion and race favourite, Prosperous Return, who had Vlad Duric in the saddle.

Some three weeks later, the "Tiger" went prowling for a Group double but that time he was denied.

His stablemate, Starlight, beat him to the punch, winning that Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic by a head. That was over 1,400m.

Since then, Clements has been putting his charge through the grinder. Come Sunday over the mile, he could be the ace for the reigning champion trainer.

Of course, Prosperous Return and Starlight will not just lie down and play dead.

They will be out there having a go at things and who knows? After landing the quinella in both the Sprint and the Classic, Clements might just pull off the trifecta in Sunday's $70,000 race.

Straight off the bat, there's that last-start winner Starlight.

With three wins and two second-place finishes from just six starts, Starlight is - well - a ray of sunshine.

He has yet to attempt the mile but, if the rest allow him to dictate things on Sunday, he just might run away with the prize.

Then again, he is also capable of playing that sit-and-wait game. So, the options are open.

As for Prosperous Return, he looks to be as honest as the day is long and Tivic Stable must know that they have a really good one racing in their colours.

It was way back in March that Prosperous Return scored his last win.

It completed a hat-trick - but it was in Class 4. He has come on by leaps and bounds and, as for his potential, one could say "the sky's the limit".