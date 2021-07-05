Clergyman finally gets going

Clergyman (No. 2) taking Saturday's Race 2 easily with jockey Marc Lerner astride to give trainer Stephen Gray the first leg of his double. The Kiwi also took Race 3 with Al Green.

While all attention and fuss was focused on Mr Malek's victory in the Stewards' Cup (see story on Page 11), the undercard threw up an interesting galloper.

Not a newcomer, as he had already raced six times at Kranji, Clergyman made his opponents look like second-raters, when he took the very competitive Open Maiden race without raising a sweat.

French jockey Marc Lerner, who had finished second on The Brotherhood in the day's opener, had the proverbial "armchair ride" in that 1,600m race.

Lolling around near the rear for most of the trip - he was third from last on settling - Lerner got Clergyman to raise a gallop at the 600m mark.

By the time they had straightened, horse and rider had the race all sewn up neatly.

Indeed, such was Clergyman's momentum that, over the final furlong, Lerner sat quiet - the persuader tucked away - as he allowed his mount to do the work.

Clergyman was up to the task and he went on to score by almost five lengths - easing up.

For those who went for him on the win, he rewarded them with a nice $26 payout.

Trained by Stephen Gray, it was Clergyman's first win from seven starts.

In fairness, he had been knocking at the door, having finished runner-up twice over the shorter 1,400m and 1,200m.

It was the second time Lerner had been legged up on to the five-year-old.

And, judging from the ease of the victory, he will jealously guard that seat for as long as possible.

Yes, Clergyman is only just beginning.

A costly importation, he went under the hammer for around $120,000, he will surely go on to win bigger and better races.

For good measure, Gray went on to saddle the winner of the next race - the Class 4 Div 1 event over the Polytrack 1,100m.

Old-campaigner Al Green did the honours, beating First Choice by half a length.

Master Ryker took third, a shorthead away.

Apprentice jockey Iskandar Rosman was astride the winner. An eight-year-old, Al Green's last win was in November 2019.

Although getting long in the tooth, there is still plenty of racing in those legs. The spirit is willing and he still has the hard eye of a contender.