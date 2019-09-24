Collett among trio suspended for three race days for careless riding

Apprentice riders N Zyrul and M Nizar and jockey Alysha Collett have been suspended for three Singapore race days each careless riding.

Zyrul pleaded guilty to careless riding aboard Mings Man in the opening event at Kranji on Sunday.

It was established that near the 400m mark, he permitted his mount to shift outwards, when not clear of Broadway Success, who had to be checked after contacting the hindquarters of I Am Invisible, who also got unbalanced.

Zyrul was suspended from yesterday until Oct 6.

Nizar, the rider of Cloud Shadow in Race 7, pleaded guilty to careless riding in that near the 300m mark, he permitted his mount to shift outwards, making contact with Miracle Time.

This caused Miracle Time to be very unbalanced and shifted outwards into the rightful running of Best Bay, who had to be checked.

Nizar's suspension period is the same as Zyrul's.

Collett copped her suspension over her handling of Archie in Race 3 on Friday night's race meeting.

She pleaded guilty to careless riding in that inside the 300m, when riding her mount along, she permitted her mount to shift outwards.

This was when she was insufficiently clear of Sun Conqueror, who had to be checked.

As Collett has been engaged to ride at this Friday's Singapore race meeting, her suspension will be from Sept 28 until Oct 11.

When deciding on the penalties, the stewards took into account the trio's record, guilty plea and the degree of interference and carelessness.