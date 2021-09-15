Colonel will be barking out the orders

The popular Joao Moreira can win the opening race on Sky Gem.

RACE 1 (1,800M)|

3 SKY GEM is consistent in his spot and remains in Class 5 which suits. Joao Moreira takes the reins and the inside gate will afford him every chance.

1 CROWN AVENUE definitely has a touch of class and the dip to the bottom grade is a positive. Draw suits as does Zac Purton's booking.

4 EXALTATION has yet to win and could do it with Jerry Chau in the saddle. Distance suits.

6 AMAZING LUCK is next best.

RACE 2 (1,650M)

4 FAST PACE. Caspar Frownes and Purton team up for this. Fast Pace is a talent and the first-up run at Sha Tin will have done him a world of good. Expect a very forward showing.

10 LUCKY DIAMOND was a touch unlucky last time when finishing fourth over this course and distance. He slots in light and is favoured by gate one.

1 JOLLY HONOUR is showing plenty in Class 4. He can finish thereabouts.

3 SEAWEED FORTUNE is a threat also for Vincent Ho and Francis Lui.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

6 VIVA MAMA can press for the lead and play catch me if you can. He's a tough on-pacer who can prove difficult to run down on his day.

4 SUNNY AND GOLD has taken his time to acclimatise to Hong Kong but his latest trial at Conghua suggests that the penny is about to drop. He can win in Class 5 and is favoured by the draw.

7 ALLOY KING pieced it all together nicely last time.

1 WHO LOVES THE ACE steps down to Class 5 for the first time and does get Moreira aboard. There's definitely ability there.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

1 FIRE BALL scored a top win last time and he remains in Class 4 following that performance. He has an excellent cruising speed which will afford him every chance under leading jockey Purton.

11 TRAVEL GLORY lengthened nicely in a recent trial on the dirt. He bears close watching down in the weights.

4 PARTY GENIUS will need luck but can finish very fast when the circumstances permit.

5 HERO STAR rarely runs a bad race and this contest appears suitable for him.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

7 STORMTROUPER is slowly coming to hand and this looks a suitable contest for him to break through. He trialled well and recently Purton has been in the plate for a number of his key workouts, indicating his chances are favourable.

8 MOONLUCK has ability and draws ideally for this contest.

3 WHISKEY NEAT is yet to win but has gone close a number of occasions. Once again he gets his chance.

1 WHAT A LEGEND needs only to offset the wide gate to be competitive.

RACE 6 (1,650M)

9 FA FA has a load of ability. He's a two-time winner from his past three starts. With the right run, he looks more than capable of taking this.

4 INCANTO PREPARED is competitive in his spot. Strong booking of Moreira coupled with the good gate gives him his chance.

10 SURREALISM rates strongly. He looks an excellent chance for Luke Ferraris to score atop.

5 SMOOTHIES draws wide but that's rarely a problem for Purton. Suspect he can cross and give this race a big, big shake.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

9 COLONEL will roll forward and try to pinch this. He can give a bit of cheek up on the pace and, from the good gate, he should consume next to no petrol early on. Can win this.

2 CLASSIC POSH won well two starts ago. He's first-up but is partnered with Purton, which bodes well for this contest.

1 SIMPLY FLUKE closed out last term in sizzling form with back-to-back wins. He draws well for the apprentice and does own a blazing personal best time.

6 MIG ENERGY mixes his form but on his day he is a solid operator. Don't discount.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

1 GRATEFUL HEART caught the eye in a recent trial and appears to have returned in excellent order. Purton's been doing a fair bit of work with this guy in the lead-up to this contest and his best form could see him win.

10 LOVING A BOOM is nothing short of consistent with 11 runner-up efforts to his name. He doesn't win out of turn but he rarely runs poorly and does draw favourably for Alexis Badel.

12 SIGHT SUCCESS slots in light. He's talented.

3 DECRYPT is next best. Don't discount over this trip.

COMMENTS COURTESY OF THE HONG KONG JOCKEY CLUB