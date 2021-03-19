Colorado Springs can back up

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(1) AGRADEMARMALADE showed good improvement when finding only one better last time. The colt looks the one to beat. There are, however, many newcomers and one of them could spring an upset.

(3) KAPLYN is a Red Ray colt and trainer Tara Laing does not tend to have many juvenile runners, so he could well be ready to win. Keeping an eye on his betting could pay off.

Trainer Alan Greeff has had numerous juvenile winners already, so (7) WHATEVER NEXT is a danger.

(9) GIRLWITHASWORD could also win on debut.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(1) GOLDEN PHEASANT is suited to the race conditions. He could win on his local debut.

(2) AMERICAN LANDING has not won for some time, but this is an easier task than his last run. He should go close.

(3) THE HIGHWAY MAN is a very competitive front-runner when in the mood. In this small field, he will give them something to try and chase down.

(4) SAILING LIZARD is going great guns and can reel in his hat-trick.

(5) DUKE OF CARDS has some consistent recent form.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(1) PRIVATE INITIATIVE probably needed his last start. He could go close in this weak maiden line-up.

(2) HUKUM returns from a break, in which he was gelded. He could well on local debut.

(3) DEMONTE has improved since equipped with blinkers. A winning chance.

(6) PURE QUALITY is battling to win, but could earn some more money.

(4) BETTER DAYS and (5) FLASH GALA could surprise.

(8) JASPERO showed nice improvement last time and must also be considered.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

(7) CHAI has been poor in her last two starts but is capable of winning a race like this. It is a weak maiden race.

(1) RED RULES did not run badly when trying blinkers last time. With further improvement expected, he has a winning chance.

(2) CAPE BATIS has consistent form and should go close.

(3) IMMACULATE, (4) TROPICAL GIVER and (5) SILVIA LOUISE are not out of it.

(9) WILD EARTH has some fair form and can also be considered a possible winner.

RACE 5 (2,400M)

Trainer Zietsman Oosthuizen has done a very good job with (1) ATYAAB. Warren Kennedy has also done the job of winning his last two starts aboard him. There is every reason to suggest the hat-trick is coming. Atyaab is weighted to win this easily.

(3) AFRICA'S GOLD has proven to be one of the most reliable stayers in the Eastern Cape. He should fight out the finish.

(2) ARANJUEZ has won three of his last five starts, including one over this course and distance last time. He must be respected.

(4) MISS ORANGE can earn some minor money.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

(1) COLORADO SPRINGS had to fight really hard to win her last start. But she showed with that win she is as good on the turf as she is on the Polytrack. She will be right there at the finish again, as she always gives of her best. Top rider Greg Cheyne will be aboard.

(4) MUSICAL GLITCH chased home the clearly decent Santa Therese last time. This longer distance could suit her. She will be a big threat to Colorado Springs.

It is hard to see the winner coming out of the rest of this field, but (6) ZETA JONES and (5) UNDERTHEMISTLETOE could earn some money.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

A decent field of juveniles. Trainer Justin Snaith has had numerous juvenile winners already this season, so if he sends (2) EUROPEANA for this race, we have to take notice. There was good improvement from her debut to win her second start.

(4) JEWEL OF DOHA is another Western Cape raider. This filly made all the running to win well last time. She is very experienced runner which is always positive in juvenile races.

(5) MISS NIBBLES and (10) WAYMAKER won well on debut and must be considered.

(6) OLD GLORY disappointed last time but deserves respect.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(1) PERFECT PATHWAY has been consistent on the Polytrack. If repeating that form on the turf, she must have a winning chance.

Stable companion (14) ALL IN LINE has first-choice rider Cheyne in the irons, so clearly has to be considered.

(3) LOOKS LIKE MAGIC has held the form well and must be respected.

(7) SELAILAI, (8) COLD FUSION and (12) FINAL ASSEMBLY are others who could win.