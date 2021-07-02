Colorado Spring's credentials stand out

RACE 1 (1,600M)

(5) DA CAPO showed promise on debut, finishing third over 1,000m. The step-up in distance should suit and he looks the one to beat.

(4) CONSTELLATION CODE has tended to lack a strong finish. The blinkers have been added and he could improve.

(7) ANYTHING FOR LOVE was not disgraced in his last two starts in the Western Cape. He makes his local debut and should be right there at the finish.

(8) GRACE LIGHTNING needs to do more to win but could earn some money.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) CRYSTAL CITY was just under three lengths behind (4) V V POWER when they met. Crystal City was slowly away on his debut, so there should be improvement to come. V V Power is improving and should go close to winning.

(6) BOBBETY BOO and (7) FILLIPINA showed improvement in their last starts but that was on the Polytrack. They will need to show that they are just as good on the turf.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(1) TIME OFF chased home his well-backed stable companion last time and could contest the finish again.

Trainer Alan Greeff poses a challenge to his followers as he has stable jockey Greg Cheyne on (6) DERECHO, who has fair form and could be the one to beat.

Stablemate (4) AFRICAN HOOPOE ran ahead of some pervious winners when fourth on debut. Although well beaten that day, she showed promise.

(2) BOLD LEAH could earn some minor money.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(1) SULLENBERGER has not shown his best for some time but, if finding his best, he can earn some money in a competitive race.

(2) AQUA DELTA has been showing promise and has a winning chance.

(3) TOO PHAT TO FLY has not been disgraced in her two local starts. The mare should be included in all exotics.

(4) BROADSIDE is clearly a difficult ride but continues to hold form. The gelding, who finished second in his last two starts, should be right there at the finish again.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(1) COLORADO SPRINGS has yet to finish out of the first two in 11 starts, winning four of them. Trainer Greeff looks to have found another nice race for the filly and she looks ready to score again.

She will be taking on some talented sorts and stable companion (2) MISS ORANGE is one of them. It is best to ignore her last run and her previous two wins were full of merit.

(6) FIRST STREET is in good heart and could pull off a hat-trick of wins.

(5) SEEKING WISDOM, who rarely runs a bad race, is course-and-distance suited.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(1) GLOBAL DRUMMER has been at his best when allowed a soft lead in a small field and it will all be on what pace they go at. But he may not get that this time with stable companion (3) THE HIGHWAY MAN in the race. Both the Gavin Smith-trained runners have been very effective over this course and distance.

(4) KIMBERLEY STAR likes this track and trip and is not out of it.

(2) ROCK ALOE would prefer a longer distance but is consistent and has to be considered.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

A decent field. It is a pity though there is only one raider from the Western Cape. Trainer Greeff has done very well with his two entrants.

(5) WHATEVER NEXT has improved in each start since a losing debut. He has shown good fighting qualities, so will be right there at the finish.

(6) SOUND CHECK has already won a race over this course and distance, so deserves respect.

The Justin Snaith-trained (1) CAPTAIN'S KNOT has a debut win and a fourth from just two starts. The two-year-old gelding can give Greef's duo a run for the money.

(2) NORTON SOUND and (3) PEACE IN OUR WORLD also have some ability.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

The Greeff yard again looks to have a decent hand.

(1) CELTILLUS remains in good form and should be a big runner to pull off this race.

Stable companion (3) WNTER CHORD may have been a bit of a disappointment last time but could do better over this shorter distance.

(2) DIVE CAPTAIN has not won since last July but usually gives of her best. She could earn some minor money.

(13) ATKINSON GRIMSHAW has been in good form on the Polytrack and is clearly not out of it.