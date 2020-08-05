Command Control will dictate things

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(14) TIMES NEW ROMAN did really well from his draw on Scottsville debut. The first two finishers are quite promising and he could show the strength of that form in this.

(13) FULL BLAST showed something in his barrier trial and he could be one to watch out for.

(1) MASTER DANCER and stablemate (7) TONIGHTSFIGHTNIGHT seem capable of better form.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(7) LAVU LAVU made a good debut finishing third behind the more experienced Hupernikao and (10) CANTATA CHOIR, who finished slightly ahead of her. She is expected to make further improvement and should enjoy the Scottsville straight.

(9) DEEP THOUGHT, (3) GLOBAL HIGH, (6) MIRACLE MADAM and (2) LA SICARIA are all well bred debutates who could surprise. Follow the betting moves.

RACE 3 (1,500M)

(6) FERRARI ICE was most eye-catching on debut at the Greyville race meeting. He should keep improving and, the bit more ground he goes, should be to his liking even if now trying turf.

(11) CANDYMAN has well proven sound form lines and all he needs to do is stay the longer trip and he must score. Could be a close finish.

(13) RADAMES turned in a strong run on the Poly and is certain to improve on his Scottsville debut.

(10) SHAVOUT could be anything this longer trip after a fair debut on the Poly.

RACE 4 (1,500M)

(10) COMMAND CONTROL showed a lot more in his second start, confirming the potential he showed in his barrier trial. He is definitely the one to beat.

(12) FADE TO BLACK never showed signs of weakening in his first run with blinkers. He could make the required improvement to win - he does have all the experience.

(7) CAPTAIN ZEE needed it badly last time and his penultimate run at the Cape could be strong.

(3) WALNUT and (6) JUST LIBERTY will show more with maturity.

RACE 5 (1,500M)

(7) ELUSIVE CURRENT ran on strongly to finish second behind Kavian's Cara, who has subsequently placed in a feature race. True to her breeding, she loved the longer trip and should not go backwards even if meeting her elders.

(3) DANCING SWORD was beaten as favourite on local debut but deserves another chance, especially as she is back on turf. The longer straight will suit.

(9) WINTERTIME impressed a bit in what looks a strong race and she now has a 4kg claim.

(2) CAPRICCIO and (4) BLUE WINTER should be right there.

RACE 6 (1,950M)

(1) LADY OF LUTETIA is one of the bookmakers's favourites. She has been very costly to follow, but goes a longer trip again and has matured and she could be a lot more effective.

(10) TO THE MAX has not drawn as well but has proven stamina in the bank. But she too has had loads of betting slips torn up over her.

(11) FATEFUL MISTRESS is the dark horse over the trip. She ran on strongly when tried over a mile and on pedigree could relish this.

(4) WICHITA isn't without a say.

RACE 7 (2,400M)

(4) BAYVIEW EXPRESS is tested in very good company. He is getting better as he matures and runs as if the longer trip will be up his alley.

(3) MERLIN FROM BERLIN ran a cracker coming from off the pace and is probably near his best form now. He will be even better racing from a handy position.

(7) BEFORE NOON was unlucky in that big race and was a winner the last time he ran over this track and trip.

(2) IRISH WONDER GIRL is showing good form and will be at a peak.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

(7) CROISETTE certainly looked like she was headed for the top. She comes in with a nice weight and is one to watch.

(2) CANDY GALORE is in the form of her life and allowed only two hard-knocking males to get away from her recently. She rates a big chance.

(4) QUEEN OF ALAMO is ultra consistent but has yet to win.

(12) IMPRESSIVE DUCHESS is an upset type, especially if the going is up the outside.

(5) TRAVELLING LIGHT is not one to take lightly.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

(5) RETAIL THERAPY showed up against the boys last time and this is evidence that she is a lot better than her bare record suggests. She looks to have lots in her favour and must improve in her second start after a break.

(9) MISS KHALIFA will be dangerous. She is holding form well for a stable in hot form.

(2) ACADEMIC GOLD was an easy winner in the Cape when reverting to this sprint distance and could make a decent local debut.

(14) BELLA BELLARINA has claims and could be tossed into those novelty bets.