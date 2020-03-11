Compassion Star to win for Purton

Zac Purton could another winner to the tally by taking Race 4 tonight.

RACE 1 (1,650M)

2 GALAXY RACER remains winless across his short eight-start career. Still, he's shown improvement and stepping up in distance now might be exactly what he needs.

1 KA YING BRILLIANCE narrowly missed last time out. He can position himself on the speed for young Alfred Chan, who takes weight off his back.

5 BREAK RECORD has taken his time to acclimatise but this isn't an overly strong contest and he warrants respect with Joao Moreira up.

9 ART OF RAW is next best.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

11 GENERAL TRUMP steps up to Class 4. He's hit his straps of late and, with even luck, he can continue his climb up the ratings.

8 WAYFOONG CHARMER mixes his form but, with the handy claim, he is expected to get every chance, especially from gate one.

12 VICTORIOUS LEADER is another who steps back into Class 4. He's a leading player.

1 MR PICASSO drops in class and, with Zac Purton electing to ride, he rates highly.

RACE 3 (1,650M)

3 CHARITY WINGS rarely runs a bad race and is a three-time course and distance winner. He's found a suitable race and remains the one to beat.

2 STAR MAJESTIC is the veteran of the field with eight wins. His best is behind him but's still racing well and, with a race run to suit, he can figure.

1 DOR DOR is unlucky not to have a third win next to his name this season. His climb up the ratings can continue.

7 NUNCHUKS is lightly raced but, with further improvement, he can challenge this lot.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

4 COMPASSION STAR is in tip-top form with four top-three finishes from his last four runs, including one win. He's drawn a touch awkward but he gets the services of Purton.

7 MELBOURNE HALL has shown glimpses of ability across his four-start career. He's shown his best when ridden cold, so with a fast pace, he's capable of testing these.

3 GOLDEN GLORY kicked clear for a deserving win last start. He gets more weight now for that performance but, from the inside draw, he should get the right run.

5 WINNER'S HEART is next best.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

1 SPEED VISION gets Victor Wong, who had his first win on Sunday after a lengthy stint on the sidelines. He's likely to roll forward and make his own luck and could prove difficult to reel in.

4 JUMBO HAPPINESS has raced sparingly across his career due to soundness issues. Still, on his day he's good and the inside draw should give him every opportunity to display that.

2 TELECOM PUMA is better than his recent form suggests. If he can recapture that form, he's not without a top-three chance.

9 VICTORY POWER is next best.

RACE 6 (1,650M)

9 EVERYONE'S ELITE is looking to snap a streak of four runner-up efforts. He's in-form and unlucky not to have won yet. Joao Moreira sticks aboard and the Brazilian ace is capable of getting him over the line here.

11 GOLD VELVET is looking for back-to-back wins. He faces a stiff class rise, but his most recent win was impressive and this isn't an overly strong contest.

4 VILLA FIONN gets the services of Purton. He's a winner already this term and another would not surprise.

1 HAR HAR HEART gets the claim from Chan. He's in some kind of form and can run them along from the inside gate. A good one for quartet players.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

9 DIAMOND BRILLIANT has been a steady improver this term in Class 3. He's in career-best form and, if he can overcome the awkward gate, he's a leading player.

4 BE READY has shown steady progression since his arrival in Hong Kong off the back of four wins in Australia. Purton takes the reins and he's worth keeping safe.

5 KASI FARASI has mixed his form but he has improved since returning to Class 3. He's a tricky horse but he is capable and this isn't overly strong.

3 WINNING METHOD can run them along. He'll be thereabouts and can be tossed into those novelty bets.

RACE 8 (1,800M)

6 NABOO STAR won well last start and since then has trialled impressively at Sha Tin. He appears to have pieced it all together and, with plenty of upside on offer, he can win again.

4 HOLY HEART still has a lot to learn and has been a costly horse in Hong Kong. But, he's shown plenty of ability on both the dirt and turf and it's only a matter of time before he goes on with it.

11 BLASTOISE is consistent as ever. He rarely runs a bad race and, with no weight on his back, this does appear suitable.

3 STIMULATION won over this course and distance four starts ago. He won't be too far away for Chad Schofield. Definitely one to consider for the quartet players.