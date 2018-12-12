Complacency in winnable Class 3 race

RACE 1 (1,650M)

1 DASHING DART suffered his first defeat in Class 5 at his second attempt in the grade last time out. But it was still a good effort from well back. He's run well over this course and distance up in Class 4 and he's drawn to take advantage here.

2 DOCTORS DELIGHT steps out for the first time since July and also makes his debut for new trainer Jimmy Ting. He has trialled well and should have a say.

5 KWAICHUNG BROTHERS has run well enough in his last two starts and can't be overlooked.

9 COME ON WONGCHOY is next best.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

2 VERY RICH MAN was outsped last time out and faded tamely. He usually has the speed to lead, which he should be able to do here. If he can assume that role, he'll be tough to run down.

4 TRAVEL DATUK is still yet to win from 26 Hong Kong starts, but he's shown hints of form at different times. He's worth consideration with luck.

3 WALDORF has been racing into form. He has to defy the outside gate, but he's not without a chance if he can do that.

9 LONDON MASTER is at a mark where he can get into the finish.

RACE 3 (1,650M)

2 INDIGENOUS STAR ran well down in grade last start, rattling home third. The faster early tempo over the Happy Valley 1,650m might prove the key to him finding the winner's circle for the second time.

3 WONDERFUL TIGER finished second on Longines International Jockeys' Championship night at the city track last Wednesday, being caught by The Sylph, of all horses. He is a leading chance, but might be worth opposing if he is too short.

1 SMART SALUTE drops to Class 5 for the first time in just over a year. He has a good record in the grade and can't be ignored.

7 AMAZING GOLD steps out for trainer David Hall for the first time. He also gets Joao Moreira aboard and is a contender.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

4 LIGHTNING STEED steps out for Caspar Fownes for the first time, having previously been with the now-departed Michael Freedman. He makes his Happy Valley debut here and is drawn to get an ideal run just behind the speed. A leading player.

1 KHAKI has got an awkward gate, but he's been racing well this season and there's no reason he can't run another good race here.

10 APPLAUSE doesn't win out of turn but he's been racing well. Zac Purton jumps aboard and he's right in the mix.

2 BETTER CHOICE should be suited back down into Class 4.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

6 FULL OF CHANCES won at the start of October before two poor efforts in his last two outings. The switch to Happy Valley could spark him to life and it's worth playing him here.

5 GENERAL DINO has drawn wide but a win is coming before too long. He's worth including.

8 SMART BABY has won his last two starts comfortably. He might still have one more win in him before he reaches his mark.

1 DYNAMIC EAGLE gets down to Class 4 for the first time. He's going to get a win quickly in this grade.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

8 COMPLACENCY struggled last time out after a wide run, but he won nicely at the top of Class 4 two runs back over the Sha Tin 1,200m. He now comes to Happy Valley for the first time and, from another ideal draw, he's capable of winning again in what is not the strongest Class 3.

2 MOST BEAUTIFUL ran on nicely enough last time out, having won three runs back. He's capable of winning again off his current rating.

4 FANTASTIC FABIO steps up to Class 3 for the first time. He's been performing well of late and there's a chance he gets another soft lead here.

7 FEARLESS FIRE might be able to go on with it now.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

11 GENTLE BREEZE got up late to win last time out down in grade. He carries no weight here, only 111 pounds (50.45kg) for Matthew Poon. From the inside gate, he should enjoy a great trail.

6 CALIFORNIA ARCHER steps out for Tony Cruz for the first time. He's shown talent at different times and a win is sure to come quickly.

1 FAIRY TWINS has run well in his last three starts, dating back to the first Happy Valley meeting of the season, and he should run well again.

10 STAR OF JOY is impossible to have on top, having finished in the top four in 13 of his 19 Hong Kong starts but remaining winless. He'll be around the mark, but a win looks difficult until he gets down to Class 4.

RACE 8 (1,650M)

3 MY ALLY has been slowly finding form since getting down to Class 3. A kinder draw might prove all the difference. If he gets a soft run on or near the speed, he'll be hard to hold out.

4 SKY MELODY still appears to have points in hand off his current rating of 74. He hasn't raced since September but he's a player in this spot.

5 DANCES WITH DRAGON has had a number of things play against him during his time in Hong Kong. Still, he looks likely to get a win in Class 3 at some point.

The same goes for 7 SLEEP EDUCATION.