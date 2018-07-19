Connections happy with Korean trio

The connections of the South Korean trio for Sunday's Korea Racing Authority Trophy at Kranji are pleased with the way the horses have settled down and worked.

Gakbyeolhan's jockey, Fergus Sweeney, said the horse felt very good and had a very good action on the Polytrack after working the five-year-old American-bred grey on Tuesday morning.

Gakbyeolhan has started 17 times for six wins, two seconds and two thirds.

"He's always shown good form over 1,200m, but he's since been running over 1,800m-2,000m, and has been doing very well, too," said Sweeney.

Jockey Franco Da Silva also gave the thumbs-up for Today, a four-year-old Korean-bred who has raced 13 times for 10 wins and two thirds.

"He went really good this morning," said Da Silva. "He's still a young horse but has already won 10 races in 13 starts."

With trainer Kim Young Kwan and connections of both Gakbyeolhan and Today jetting in from Busan tomorrow, assistant-trainer Kim Uk - or team leader as they are called in Korea - said through an interpreter: "I'm very happy with both horses. They seem to be much better here in Singapore."

South Korea's third runner Approach is trained by Kim Nam Jung and has raced 22 times for eight wins, eight seconds and one third.

The six-year-old Korean-bred will be ridden by Lee Hyo Sik.

"He felt good," said the young Korean jockey.

"He's settled in well. He lost a bit of weight but he's coming back to his racing weight of 518kg."