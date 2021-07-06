Consistent Bowie due to score again

RACE 1 (1,600M)

(2) NUSSPLY has been threatening for ages. He could get it right.

(5) PRIDE OF PARIS was not disgraced when fourth on debut. He will enjoy the longer distance.

(8) ABLUEAZURE is improving with racing. He could make his presence felt.

(9) ARKAAN and (6) STAY THE COURSE (not striding out last time) are looking to improve.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

This is not a strong field and could be fought out by two runners making their second appearances - (8) QUANTUM KING and (9) VEGAS HI RISE, who should come on lengths after his debut.

Watch newcomers (5) ANDAMAN and (6) BUCK'S FIZZ.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(2) FROSTED ICE is having his 24th try to exit the maidens against what is probably an easier field.

Despite coughing last time, (3) WOMAN OF GRACE showed improvement. The 4kg allowance will help.

(4) STORMY WEATHERS, (6) VELVET JET and (7) MAGIC TO THE FORE could get into the mix.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

Juveniles are doing well against their elders and (3) BON VIVANT could continue the trend.

However, (1) ON A HIGH NOTE appears the stable-elect on riding engagements. He was beaten by (8) THE MAKWAKKERS by nearly two lengths recently and they meet at the same weights.

(10) BRIDGE OF SPIES, (4) SPACE RACE and (11) EASTBROOK warrant consideration for the quartet bets.

RACE 5 (1,450M)

(4) BOWIE was runner-up in his last four races. He should have his consistency rewarded and chalk up a second win.

(5) TRYING TIMES was a good second in his post-maiden run and could get into the action.

(2) STONE COLD was hampered last time. He should not be far off.

(1) TILLIEANGUS has not been running far behind and could challenge.

RACE 6 (1,450M)

Two-year-old (10) THEROSEOFBECHARRE is improving and could go in again.

(2) NOW YOU SEE ME is holding form and could add another win to her tally.

(7) EL ROMIACHI could get into the reckoning if he takes his place.

(8) SUPER AGRA comes off a break and races in his new surroundings. Watch.

RACE 7 (1,450M)

(5) BALLON D'OR has improved with blinkers. He finished a length in front of (1) NORDIC REBEL (1kg better off) and 1.3 lengths in front of (3) DARK TIDE (2kg better off). It could get close all round.

(7) SEA WAYS is bang in form. The jockey-trainer combo is on a hat-trick over the same course and distance.

(8) SOUTH BOY won well at this track and has plenty of scope for improvement.